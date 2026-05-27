Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs has been arrested in Wisconsin on multiple charges, including felony strangulation, following an alleged disturbance that has triggered an ongoing police investigation and prompted responses from both the NFL and the franchise.

The 28-year-old was taken into custody on Tuesday in Brown County and booked into jail before being released on bond, according to official records. The case has raised immediate questions over the player's legal situation and potential implications for his NFL future as the investigation continues.

Josh Jacobs' Arrest in Brown County

Authorities confirmed that Josh Jacobs was arrested following an incident reported on Saturday morning in Hobart and Lawrence, Wisconsin. Police were dispatched to a disturbance complaint reportedly involving the NFL player.

Jacobs was later booked into Brown County Jail on five charges in total, including one count of felony strangulation and four misdemeanour offences. Jail records show he was released on a $1,350 bond, as reported by the NFL. Officials have not released further details about the circumstances of the alleged incident or any individuals involved, and the investigation remains active.

Felony Strangulation and Assault Charges Explained

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According to police and jail records, Jacobs faces a felony strangulation charge alongside misdemeanour counts of assault, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, and intimidation of a victim.

The combination of charges places the case among more serious legal matters currently under review by Wisconsin authorities. Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the inquiry is ongoing and further updates may follow as evidence is reviewed.

No additional court filings or trial dates have been announced at this stage, and police have not indicated whether further charges could be added.

Packers and NFL Respond to Ongoing Legal Case

The Green Bay Packers acknowledged the arrest in an official statement, saying: 'We are aware of the matter involving Josh Jacobs. As it is an ongoing legal situation, we will withhold further comment.'

The NFL also confirmed it has been made aware of the situation and is in contact with the club. However, no disciplinary action or suspension has been announced as of yet.

The league is expected to review the matter under its personal conduct policy once more details from the investigation become available.

Josh Jacobs Denies Allegations Through Legal Team

Jacobs' legal representatives, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, have strongly denied the allegations in a statement obtained by Rapoport.

The statement said: 'Josh vehemently denies the allegations, and this matter is in the early stages of investigation with important evidence that has not yet been made public. We ask for fairness and restraint while the judicial process takes its course.'

The defence team has not provided additional comment on the nature of the evidence or the circumstances surrounding the arrest.

Josh Jacobs Contract Status with Green Bay Packers

Jacobs entered the NFL as the 24th overall pick in the 2019 Draft, originally selected by the Oakland Raiders. He has since become one of the league's most productive running backs, earning three Pro Bowl selections and winning the NFL rushing title in 2022.

Over his career, he has recorded 7,803 rushing yards and 74 rushing touchdowns. In the 2025 season, Jacobs added 929 yards and 13 touchdowns for Green Bay.

He is currently in his third season with the Packers after joining the team as a free agent in 2024 and remains under contract through the 2027 season. Any disciplinary review by the NFL could have implications for his availability, depending on the outcome of the investigation.