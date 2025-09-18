Bella Hadid's recent hospitalisation has cast a spotlight on a decade-long struggle with Lyme disease and the realities of living with a chronic, often invisible illness.

Bella, aged 28, posted a series of photos from what appears to be a hospital bed on 17 September 2025, showing herself hooked up to IVs, at times wearing an oxygen mask, apologising for her absence from the public eye, and expressing love to her followers.

Her sister, Gigi Hadid, responded, 'I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!!!!!!' while their mother, Yolanda Hadid, dubbed Bella a 'Lyme warrior' in the comments.

Although Bella has had Lyme disease since 2012, she has not specified precisely what has led to this latest hospitalisation.

What Is Lyme Disease?

Lyme disease, also known as Lyme borreliosis, is an infectious disease caused by bacteria of the genus Borrelia, transmitted by the bites of infected ticks, commonly Ixodes species.

In North America, Borrelia burgdorferi is the main pathogen; in Europe and Asia, other species such as Borrelia afzelii and Borrelia garinii also play significant roles.

The disease tends to progress through stages: early localized infection, early disseminated infection and late (or chronic) disease.

Typical early signs include a rash (often called erythema migrans), fever, fatigue, headache and muscle and joint aches. If untreated, Lyme disease may affect multiple organ systems, including the heart, nervous system and joints.

Even after standard treatment, generally a course of antibiotics over a few weeks, some patients continue to suffer from symptoms such as fatigue, joint pain, cognitive difficulties, or other multi-system effects for months or even years. This is sometimes called post-treatment Lyme disease syndrome (PTLDS) or "persistent Lyme".

Medical authorities note that these symptoms are not unique to Lyme disease, and persistent symptoms may derive from multiple causes.

Diagnosis often requires a two-step serological test (screening then confirmation), especially when visible signs like erythema migrans are absent or missed.

For many, early detection and antibiotic treatment are very effective in preventing progression.

Bella Hadid's Public Struggle

Bella was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2012 — her mother, Yolanda, and brother Anwar have also been open about their own experiences. Over the years, Bella has described her journey as one of 'invisible suffering', referring to chronic effects that are not always visible in her public appearances.

In her recent Instagram post, she shared photos from what appears to be her hospitalisation, saying, 'I'm sorry I always go MIA I love you guys.' So far, she has not confirmed whether this hospital stay is directly due to Lyme disease, a co-infection, or related complications.

The emotional dimension is stark: the support from family (mother, sister) and friends, the vulnerability in sharing moments of illness despite being in the spotlight, and the weight of living with a condition that fluctuates in severity and is often misunderstood.

Gigi's message is one of solidarity; Bella's critics and fans alike are reminded through this that even well-known figures live with serious health challenges.

Medical Context and Broader Implications

Lyme disease is increasingly understood not just as an acute infection but as a condition that, for some, leads to long-term consequences. Studies, such as those summarised in Nature Reviews Disease Primers and other peer-reviewed sources, emphasise that while antibiotics generally cure early disease, some patients experience persistent symptoms.

Prevention remains critical: avoiding tick-infested areas, wearing protective clothing, using repellents, performing body checks after outdoor activity and removing ticks promptly.

Early diagnosis improves outcomes and reduces the risk of severe dissemination to the heart, joints, or nervous system.