When the Glee reboot finally streams on Disney+, fans will get to catch up with several characters from the first six seasons. However, the series will also have to confront a sad reality: actors Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera, who played football player Finn and cheerleader Santana, respectively, are no longer around for this next chapter.

In an interview with Variety's Marc Malkin this week, Glee co-creator Ian Brennan shared that the reboot will directly acknowledge their absence.

'We're still figuring a lot of it out. That's going to be part of it, that sadness and that loss. But still in all, I think [Glee] is too big of a thing to sort of let lay. There's something about that feels right, right now.'

Cory Monteith, Resident Quarterback

Before filming began on Glee's fifth season, Monteith was found dead in a Vancouver hotel room on 13 July 2013. The cause of his death was later determined to be an accidental overdose involving heroin and alcohol. The Screen Actors Guild Award-winning performer was 31.

Six days after Monteith's death, Fox announced that the release of Glee's fifth season would be moved from late July to August. At the time, showrunner Ryan Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter that he had consulted Lea Michele, Monteith's real-life girlfriend, who also played his love interest, Rachel Berry, on the show, about its future.

Michele was said to have 'bravely' suggested that the show continue. In a season five episode entitled 'The Quarterback,' Finn's fellow members of the New Directions show choir paid tribute to him by performing songs such as 'Seasons of Love' and 'Stand by You.'

The Legacy of Naya Rivera

Rivera died on 8 July 2020 after accidentally drowning at Lake Piru in California. According to the autopsy report, Rivera had just helped her four-year-old son back onto their boat when she 'put her arm up in the air and yelled help,' after which she 'disappeared into the water.'

It had been five years since Glee had wrapped up. Although there was no tribute episode like the one dedicated to Finn, Rivera's fellow cast members shared their feelings on social media.

Chris Colfer, who played Kurt Hummel on Glee, wrote an emotional message on Instagram: 'How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarise a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can't.'

From the looks of things, the losses of Finn and Santana won't be sidestepped when Murphy, Brennan, and co-creator Brad Falchuk relaunch Glee on its new platform. Brennan, for one, has indicated that looking back at the past will be a primary theme of the reboot.

'You're catching these characters at a totally different part of their life,' he told Variety. 'The timing of these characters thinking, maybe that was the best time in my life, being in that choir in high school. And then, once you think that, you're like, oh that show's going to work.'