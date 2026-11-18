Lesley Vogel says she skipped her daughter Hayden Panettiere's memorial because she feared her presence would create tension among mourners.

Speaking to Inside Edition on 16 November, Vogel said she had been invited to the service in Malibu, California, on 19 September, but believed staying away was 'probably for the best'.

Panettiere, who starred in Heroes and Nashville, died aged 36 on 16 August in Greenville, South Carolina. Her father, Skip Panettiere, attended the ceremony with friends and fellow performers.

A source close to Vogel had previously told TMZ that a family emergency prevented her from attending. Vogel has now disputed reports that she was not invited, showing Inside Edition a copy of the invitation.

Fame, Family, and Memoir Revelations

Vogel said she worried that guests knew about her daughter's accounts of their difficult relationship and would resent her presence.

'I knew that some of the people there wanted to believe that I'm the horrible mother, because Hayden was angry and made statements,' she said.

'I just didn't want to rock the boat either. It was probably for the best,' Vogel added.

Guests included Nashville co-star Connie Britton and Paris Hilton. Vogel said her last conversation with Panettiere took place around September or October 2025, although they exchanged text messages afterwards.

She recalled being close to her daughter during her childhood, before professional pressures changed their relationship. Vogel said matters shifted when the teenager became the face of Heroes.

Panettiere gave a different account in her memoir, This Is Me: A Reckoning, published in May 2026. She described how her mother's role as her manager complicated their bond.

Speaking on On Purpose with Jay Shetty in May, Panettiere said she had become 'the confidant and the assistant and the therapist and the shoulder to cry on', rather than simply being treated as a daughter.

She recalled telling Vogel at 19, 'I don't want us to work together anymore. I just want you to be my mom.' Panettiere said her mother replied, 'You owe me.' Vogel disputed that recollection in an August interview with ABC News, saying she had not used those words.

Conflicting Claims and Private Grief

In her latest interview, Vogel also alleged that Panettiere's on-and-off boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, was responsible for her death. That remains her allegation, rather than an official finding.

Hayden Panettiere’s mother is breaking her silence. In an exclusive interview with Eva Pilgrim, Lesley Vogel shares her perspective on her daughter’s life, their complicated relationship, and the person she believes bears responsibility for her death.



Vogel plans to honor her… pic.twitter.com/VROo4LyYvM — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) November 17, 2026

Hickerson has denied involvement and has not been charged in connection with Panettiere's death. In April 2021, he pleaded no contest to two felony counts of injuring a spouse or girlfriend in a separate domestic-violence case.

The Greenville County Coroner's Office determined that Panettiere died from the toxic effects of several substances, including fentanyl, and classified her death as accidental. The autopsy found no trauma contributing to her death.

On 28 October, Greenville police announced that their investigation had concluded and also ruled the death accidental. Police said their conclusion was based on the medical findings and their investigation.

Vogel said she has since created a memorial space at her North Carolina home, where she keeps an urn containing some of Panettiere's ashes. The space also honours her son Jansen, who died in 2023. 'This has become a very special space,' she said.