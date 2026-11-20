Rihanna is facing backlash over her latest Dior campaign after appearing bare-chested while holding her 14-month-old daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, in a promotional video for the luxury fashion house. Unveiled on Thursday, 19 November, the Lady Dior 2027 campaign has prompted criticism from social media users questioning why the singer involved her young child in such revealing imagery.

The controversy centres on a video showing the 38-year-old singer cradling Rocki against her chest while posing nude. A black quilted Lady Dior handbag strategically covers her lower body, placing the luxury accessory alongside an intimate mother-and-child moment.

Rihanna's Nude Dior Campaign Draws Criticism

Rihanna shared the campaign on her social media accounts, introducing the latest collaboration with the French fashion house. The accompanying promotional material also features photographs of the singer with Rocki, including more conventional fashion portraits.

According to Dior's campaign credits, Jonathan Anderson oversaw the creative direction, while Melina Matsoukas directed the film. Sam Rock handled the photography, with Nigerian Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti's music also featuring in the campaign.

However, the revealing sequence has become the focal point of online criticism. Several users questioned whether involving her young daughter in such an adult-oriented fashion concept was necessary to advertise a handbag.

One particularly critical response described the decision as a 'Disgusting act'. The user continued, 'Do some growing up and keep that child with a nanny next time.'

Do some growing up and keep that child with a nanny next time.

We know the agenda won’t allow you put on some pants but leave the child out of it.



Disgusting act. — Adaora Favour Nwankwo (@adaora_crypto) November 19, 2026

Another commenter expressed disbelief at the decision to feature Rocki in the revealing video, writing, 'WHAT IN THE ACTUAL F.....K! Why use your children for this???? Horrible just horrible.'

Disturbing and Unnecessary For A "Bag"‼️

Protect You Children,May God COVER Them Since You Won't ‼️💯🙏🏽 — 👑MsCertifiedWright 🇺🇲🇯🇲♓️☂️💜🦄 (@mscertified82) November 19, 2026

Others directed their criticism towards the creative concept rather than Rihanna's parenting. One user questioned the need for nudity altogether, commenting, 'You're Rihanna! The nudity wasn't necessary.'

You're Rihanna! The nudity wasn't neccessary — Floki (@Osai_the3rd) November 19, 2026

The handbag itself also became part of the criticism, with some arguing that the product could have been promoted without the singer appearing nude. One commenter asked, 'does she really gotta be naked to promote that'.

does she really gotta be naked to promote that 😭 — xoxo (@dahsoftgirl) November 19, 2026

Dior Campaign Raises Questions About Celebrity Children

Rihanna's latest campaign places motherhood at the centre of Dior's presentation of contemporary femininity. The accompanying imagery explores the singer's identity as both a global fashion figure and a mother, with Rocki appearing alongside her in several promotional photographs.

The campaign has attracted differing reactions, with some questioning the commercial use of a young child's image while others have welcomed the mother-daughter representation and praised their appearance together.

Rihanna offered her own explanation through a statement accompanying the campaign.

'A lady is a prism. In a way that light shines through a prism and becomes multidimensional, and every color performs at a different angle. There's no one way to truly define us,' she said.

That message provides the creative rationale behind the campaign, although it has done little to silence those uncomfortable with the revealing imagery.

The criticism also highlights wider disagreements about how audiences interpret celebrity fashion campaigns involving children. While some viewers see the photographs as an expression of motherhood and contemporary femininity, others question whether such intimate imagery was appropriate for a commercial advertisement.

Neither Rihanna nor Dior had publicly addressed the specific backlash surrounding the video at the time of writing. The campaign continues to attract attention, with debate over whether such an intimate mother-and-child image was appropriate for a handbag advertisement.