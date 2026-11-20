Back in July, Rosario Dawson got Marvel fans both excited and disappointed when she revealed that her scenes as Claire Temple had just missed the cut for Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Now, it seems moviegoers will be able to see Temple interacting with Spidey after all.

In an Instagram post, the veteran actor shared a glimpse of a hospital scene in which Temple is standing beside a hospital-gown-wearing Spider-Man, who is still protecting his identity as Peter Parker by wearing his mask.

'It's a brand new BRAND NEW DAY with our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man...! So excited to enjoy this record-breaking movie on the big screen (starting on December 4th) with an extended cut of new scenes and surprises... Ahhhh! Join me in getting tickets NOW!! PS: mom can finally share her bts photos.'

Dawson has effectively confirmed that her performance as Temple will finally grace the big screen when Brand New Day is re-released on 4 December.

How Rosario Dawson's Claire Temple Fits In

Based on the photo shared by Dawson, Temple's interaction with Tom Holland's Spider-Man will take place shortly after the climax of Brand New Day. In that dramatic scene, a telepathic conversation between Spidey and Jean Grey (Sadie Sink) is interrupted when Frank Castle, aka 'The Punisher' (Jon Bernthal), attempts to shoot the young mutant. Spider-Man heroically takes the bullet for Jean, and Castle ends up rushing him to a medical facility.

The hospital scenes would have provided the perfect opportunity for Temple to make her Marvel film debut. However, ahead of Brand New Day's release at the end of July, Dawson revealed at GalaxyCon Raleigh that Temple would not appear in the film.

'It got cut out,' Dawson said, prompting a loud gasp from the GalaxyCon attendees. 'I told my mom, and she was like, that sucks. Now I can't post the pictures.'

At this point, Dawson's mother can rejoice with the rest of the Marvel faithful who had been anticipating the return of the character.

Making the Jump From TV to Film

In Marvel TV properties such as Daredevil and Luke Cage, which have since become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, Temple has used her medical expertise to support New York City's street-level heroes. At various points, she has also shared romantic chemistry with the likes of Luke Cage and Matt Murdock.

With Temple established as a confidante to heroes, her scenes with Spider-Man will likely heighten the theme of Parker trying to keep his identity safe. At the conclusion of 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, a mind-wiping spell cast by Doctor Strange erased the entire planet's memories of Parker, leading the web-slinger to choose a life of self-imposed isolation. Throughout Brand New Day, Parker is determined to keep his mask on so that no one sees his true face.

In his vulnerable state after taking a bullet from Castle, Parker risks having his identity exposed to the hospital staff. Unless, of course, there is a trustworthy nurse who can handle his situation with discretion. The interplay between Temple's prudence and Parker's paranoia will certainly make for a fascinating scene when Brand New Day returns to cinemas on 4 December.