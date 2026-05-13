General Motors has sent shockwaves through the tech sector this week by initiating a sweeping reduction of its global workforce. The car manufacturing giant is offloading hundreds of skilled professionals from its prestigious software and services division.

This strategic pivot marks a high-stakes gamble as the firm moves away from traditional digital roles to bet everything on a new, automated future.

GM Swaps IT Staff for AI Expertise

General Motors is currently terminating between 500 and 600 salaried IT staff to make room for specialists capable of developing artificial intelligence frameworks. These reductions are primarily focused on the company's hubs in Austin, Texas, and Warren, Michigan. This move eliminates over 10 percent of the car maker's total information technology workforce.

According to a report by The Next Web, the Michigan-based automotive manufacturing company is not cutting staff to lower expenses. Instead, the firm is carrying out a wholesale exchange of talent, removing employees with outdated specialities to recruit data engineers, prompt experts, and AI-focused developers. Following the news of this transition, GM's stock price dropped by four percent.

LAYOFF ALERT: GENERAL MOTORS🚨



GM is cutting 500-600 IT employees this week.



Per Bloomberg, the goal is to "bring in staff with skills in other technology areas."



Translation: rehire cheaper foreign labor.



They are the #2 H-1B employer in the entire state of Michigan. pic.twitter.com/ycGVHOjdIK — Official Layoff (@LayoffAI) May 11, 2026

This reorganisation remains limited in scope, focusing on a single branch of a business that maintains around 163,000 staff members. However, the importance of this move goes far beyond the data, as it demonstrates how a 118-year-old manufacturing giant actually implements artificial intelligence. This shift serves as a real-world example of modern automation taking hold within a traditional corporate structure.

Rather than simply providing its current staff with automated tools, GM is consciously reconstructing its team from the bottom up. Each position is being redesigned to meet the specific technical requirements of a business plan that has transformed significantly over the last 18 months.

Retreat from Electric and Autonomous Sectors

The automaker previously invested in three distinct technological paths: electric cars, self-driving systems, and software-defined transport. The firm is currently pulling back from two of these sectors to intensify its commitment to the third.

Read more GM Cancels Next-Gen Electric Trucks as 1,300 Laid-Off Workers Return to a Factory with No Successor in Sight GM Cancels Next-Gen Electric Trucks as 1,300 Laid-Off Workers Return to a Factory with No Successor in Sight

The retreat from electric transport has been profound. In the final quarter of 2025, GM reported $7.1 billion (£5.25 billion) in special charges, with $6 billion (£4.43 billion) of that total linked directly to its EV projects. The company offloaded its interest in the Ultium Cells battery facility in Lansing, Michigan, to LG Energy Solution and halted operations at battery sites in Ohio and Tennessee.

These changes resulted in 1,750 indefinite job losses and a temporary reduction of 1,670 staff at battery and electric vehicle plants. By April, the firm completely stopped work on its upcoming full-size electric truck and SUV line-up, impacting updated models of the Chevrolet Silverado EV, GMC Sierra EV, GMC Hummer EV, and Cadillac Escalade IQ.

🚨 LAYOFF ALERT - GLOBAL 🌏



General Motors is laying off 500–600 IT workers globally as part of a technology reorganization focused on new skills and reducing overlap.



The cuts include employees in Michigan, including roles tied to GM’s Global Technical Center in Warren. pic.twitter.com/7efgrgRyKH — WhatLayoff 🚨 (@WhatLayoff) May 11, 2026

The withdrawal from self-driving systems began earlier. In December 2024, GM halted Cruise's robotaxi services following years of funding and several safety concerns. The firm integrated the Cruise technical staff into its own autonomous driving department, shifting the focus toward private cars instead of taxi services.

Currently, almost 90 per cent of the programming for the company's autonomous software is produced by AI. This level of automation was impossible only two years ago and helps clarify why the business requires fewer traditional IT staff and more specialists capable of overseeing AI-produced code on a large scale.

New Partnerships Drive Software-Defined Future

The plan for software-defined vehicles is the final remaining pillar. Starting this year, GM is incorporating Google's Gemini conversational AI directly into its cars. The manufacturer has also signed a deal with Nvidia to swap the existing Qualcomm Snapdragon hardware for the Nvidia Drive Thor system.

This technology will launch in 2028, acting as the foundation for a completely fresh electrical and electronic setup built specifically for digital-first transport. To lead this transformation, the business has recruited Behrad Toghi from Apple to head its AI operations and appointed former Cruise executive Rashed Haq as vice president of autonomous vehicles.

The IT staff reductions follow a robust first-quarter performance. GM announced revenue of $43.6 billion (£32.21 billion), remaining largely consistent with the previous year. Adjusted EBIT reached $4.3 billion (£3.18 billion), marking a 22 percent increase, while adjusted earnings per share hit $3.70 (£2.73), surpassing Wall Street expectations by 40 percent. Overall net income for the period stood at $2.6 billion (£1.92 billion).

This period featured a $500 million (£369.38 million) gain following a US Supreme Court ruling that cancelled and returned specific trade duties paid during the Trump administration. GM increased its 2026 adjusted earnings forecast by $500 million (£369.38 million) to a range of $13.5 to $15.5 billion (£9.97 to £11.45 billion), accounting for this tariff repayment.

Additionally, the firm noted $1.1 billion (£812 million) in special charges linked to the withdrawal from electric vehicles. With 90 percent of anticipated supplier claims now documented, most of these cash payments are projected to finish within the year.

Core Profits Fund High-Stakes Tech Rebuild

The business remains profitable, with rising earnings and significant cash flow produced by its North American truck and SUV sector, which generates the bulk of its operating profit. These IT changes do not indicate financial trouble. Instead, they show a firm with the resources to reconstruct its technical team, opting to carry out this transition while its primary operations are in a strong position.

The idea that AI's capacity to displace workers should be handled discreetly highlights the friction within GM's latest update. The company is openly replacing staff with AI-literate professionals, presenting this as a deliberate strategy.

These IT job losses are framed as technical advancement rather than workforce reduction. By using terms like transformation, optimisation, and skills alignment, the business aims to separate this move from traditional cost-cutting measures.

However, the employees losing their positions in Austin and Warren are not transforming; they are being substituted. While the difference between reducing expenses and swapping skill sets is significant to shareholders and directors, it is irrelevant to those dismissed because the firm now requires a different type of expertise.

Despite exceeding earnings forecasts by 40 percent and raising its financial outlook, GM is terminating 600 workers whose skills no longer fit a landscape where AI generates 90 percent of self-driving code.

The plan might be sound, and the implementation could succeed, but the issue of staff whose valued skills became redundant overnight remains unaddressed by any corporate memo.