A Canadian have tested positive from Hantavirus Canadian authorities have confirmed.

The ship where this outbreak occurred has arrived in Rotterdam in the Netherlands to begin 'disinfection.'

Canadians Test Positive for Hantavirus

Results from the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg to confirm the case are expected to come over the weekend, said Dr. Bonnie Henry, the public health officer for the province of British Columbia,' according to CNN.

'Clearly this is not what we hoped for, but it is what we planned for,' Henry said.

'The person, one member of a couple in their 70s, began showing mild symptoms, including a fever and headache, two days ago. Both are in a hospital in Victoria, British Columbia,' according to CNN.

'The patient is stable, the symptoms remain mild at this point,' said Henry. 'They are still in hospital, in isolation, being monitored and receiving care as needed.'

The second person showed 'very minor symptoms' and tests were negative, she said.

'It is encouraging that symptoms were identified early, supportive care can be provided, and they will be monitored carefully over the next few days,' Henry said.

MV Hondius Arrives in the Netherlands

The 'rat ship' where this all began has arrived in the Dutch city of Rotterdam where the ship will undergo 'disinfection' and the crew will quarantine.

'Local authorities said quarantine facilities had been set up for some of the non-Dutch crew, though it was not clear yet if they would stay there for the full recommended 42-day quarantine period,' according to French news company; France 24.

Some Rotterdam residents have concerns over the crew quarantining in their city.

'What is concerning to me is how well will people ... stay in quarantine,' 35-year-old Rotterdam resident Claudia Eduardo said. 'Because we know during the pandemic a lot of people didn't abide to the rules.'

18-year-old Aleks Mladenovic spoke to France 24 and said it had been scary at first to hear about the hantavirus outbreak, but after doing research he felt more at ease. 'It's not a new thing. We'll probably figure something out and get on top of it again,' he said. 'I am not worried at all.'

WHO's Recommendations for Hantavirus

'The current outbreak involves the so-called Andes virus, which has circulated in Argentina and Chile for decades. Ship samples show no meaningful variation in the virus, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control has said,' according France 24.

'There is no licenced specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for hantavirus infection. Care is supportive and focuses on close clinical monitoring and management of respiratory, cardiac and kidney complications. Early access to intensive care, when clinically indicated, improves outcomes, particularly for patients with hantavirus cardiopulmonary syndrome,' according to the WHO.

The WHO recommends that anyone that is deemed 'high risk' for the infection to be quarantined and monitored for 42 days. Lower risk persons are advised to self-monitor and seek medical care if symptoms appear.

According to the WHO, Preventing hantavirus infection depends primarily on reducing contacts between people and rodents. Effective measures include: