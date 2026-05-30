Norovirus, often described as a highly contagious 'vomiting bug,' is spreading across multiple regions of the United States as wastewater surveillance shows rising viral levels in several states, including the Northeast.

The norovirus outbreak has been linked to cases in Southern California and the San Francisco Bay Area, with health officials monitoring clusters of gastrointestinal illness and elevated transmission signals in sewage data.

Reports came from updated surveillance data from wastewater monitoring systems and the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which track norovirus activity through reported outbreaks and environmental samples.

According to CDC NoroSTAT data cited by People, more than 1,100 outbreaks were recorded across participating states between August 2025 and May 2026, pointing to sustained circulation of the virus over several months rather than a single isolated surge.

Norovirus Outbreak Linked To Seasonal Surge And Wastewater Data

For starters, norovirus is not unusual in the United States, but public health monitoring suggests activity is currently elevated in several regions. In the same report, it was found that WastewaterSCAN data shows high concentrations nationally, with the West and South in a medium range, and the Northeast and Midwest experiencing higher levels of viral presence in recent weeks.

Local reports have described outbreaks in specific communities, including hikers along sections of the Pacific Crest Trail in California, where multiple people reported gastrointestinal symptoms.

Experts say the virus spreads easily through contaminated food, water, or surfaces, and even brief contact can be enough for transmission. It's also known for its speed of transmission in enclosed environments, where contamination can spread rapidly between people or through shared surfaces. Cruise ships, campsites, and care homes are often highlighted in outbreaks due to close contact and limited sanitation barriers.

While most cases resolve without treatment, vulnerable groups, including young children, older adults, and people with underlying health conditions, face a higher risk of dehydration and complications.

In some cases, individuals require hospital treatment due to severe dehydration.

Symptoms typically include sudden nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, and diarrhoea, usually appearing within 12 to 48 hours after exposure and lasting one to three days.

Norovirus Spread: Do You Need to Worry?

Health experts say the current rise in norovirus cases is not unusual and matches normal seasonal patterns. The virus is often called a 'winter vomiting illness,' but it can still spread into spring. Norovirus is also usually not deadly for most healthy people, but it can still be serious in some cases

Officials also use wastewater testing to track the virus because many people who get sick never report it or see a doctor. This means official case numbers can be lower than the real level of spread in the community. California outbreaks were not unusual in scale as well, as local clusters can occur even during typical seasonal waves.

Health agencies continue to recommend simple steps like washing hands properly and being careful with food to help stop the virus from spreading, especially in places where lots of people gather.

At the moment, experts are watching the data closely to see if this is just a normal seasonal increase or something more widespread, but no national emergency has been declared.