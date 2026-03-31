Google has begun rolling out a long-awaited feature that allows users in the United States to change their Gmail usernames, marking a major shift in how accounts on Google's email platform can be managed. The update, which is gradually becoming available to users, addresses a longstanding limitation that previously forced people to create entirely new accounts to use a different email address.

Google Finally Allows User to Change Gmail Address

For years, users of Gmail were effectively locked into the username they chose when signing up. This often led to frustration, particularly for those who created accounts at a young age or whose personal details later changed. While it was possible to create a new account and forward emails, there was no simple way to update the username tied directly to an existing account.

The newly introduced feature changes that. According to reports, users can now replace the portion of their Gmail address that appears before '@gmail.com' without losing access to their emails, files or connected services. This means that account data, including messages, Google Drive files and login credentials for other Google services, remains intact after the change, eliminating the need for complex workarounds.

A key aspect of the rollout is how Google has structured the transition between old and new email identities. Instead of deleting the original address, the system keeps it active as an alias. This ensures that any emails sent to the previous address will still arrive in the user's inbox, helping prevent disruptions in communication. Users can also continue signing in with either address, maintaining continuity across devices and services.

What's The Catch?

The feature is certainly promising, but still comes with several limitations. Users can only change their Gmail username once within 12 months, and there are restrictions on how often the process can be repeated overall. Additionally, newly selected usernames cannot be reused for separate Google accounts, reinforcing Google's policy of keeping email identifiers unique across its ecosystem.

The rollout itself appears to be gradual. Earlier reports indicated that the feature was first spotted in non-English support documentation and limited test regions, suggesting a phased global release. Now, the availability in the United States signals a broader expansion, though not all users may see the option immediately.

How To Change Your Gmail Address

To access the feature, eligible users must navigate to their Google Account settings, typically under the 'Personal Info' section, where an option to change the account email appears. While the process is relatively straightforward, users may still need to manually update their email address on third-party apps and websites where their old Gmail was used for login.

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The update represents a significant policy shift for Google, aligning Gmail more closely with competing email services that already offer flexible username changes. It also reflects growing user demand for greater control over digital identity, particularly as email addresses continue to serve as primary credentials for online services.

As the rollout continues, the feature is expected to reach more users worldwide, potentially redefining how people manage long-term email accounts in an increasingly connected digital landscape.