Google's Pixel 11 puts the company's growing focus on artificial intelligence at the centre of its latest smartphone strategy, but the higher starting price makes the value of those changes more significant for consumers.

The base Pixel 11 starts at £879 in the UK, £80 more than the Pixel 10's launch price. Google has, however, doubled the entry-level storage from 128GB to 256GB, while the new phone comes with 12GB of RAM (compared to 16GB for the Pixel 10). The higher price therefore comes with a larger storage allocation rather than simply charging more for an equivalent configuration.

The hardware itself is not a radical departure from the previous generation. The Pixel 11 retains a 6.3-inch display and a broadly familiar design, while its biggest internal change is Google's new Tensor G6 processor. The company says the chip delivers up to a 25 per cent performance improvement and provides the processing foundation for its latest AI features.

Why the £879 Pixel 11 Is Really About AI, Not Hardware

Google's argument for the Pixel 11 is increasingly centred on what the phone can do with software, rather than how dramatically its physical components have changed. New features include Magic Capture, which can quickly capture and process moments from the camera, as well as Live Translate for media and expanded Gemini capabilities.

The camera system also gains improvements including up to 30x zoom, while Google's software continues to handle much of the image processing that has defined the Pixel range. For consumers considering an upgrade from the Pixel 10, this creates a different calculation from a traditional smartphone refresh.

The appeal is less about a completely redesigned handset and more about whether Google's AI tools make everyday tasks easier. That distinction matters because AI processing requires increasingly capable hardware and memory.

Research published this year has linked rising pressure on DRAM availability and pricing to the enormous memory requirements of generative AI and expanding data-centre infrastructure. Google has not publicly attributed the Pixel 11's price increase directly to the AI-driven memory market, so the two developments should not be treated as a confirmed cause-and-effect relationship.

Pixel 11 Pro and Fold Where AI Gets Expensive

The Pro and Pro XL models will start at £1,079 and £1,279 respectively, each £100 above the corresponding previous-generation launch price. Their higher specifications make the additional cost easier to distinguish, particularly for consumers who prioritise photography and video.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold sits at the top of the range with a £1,799 starting price. Its foldable design makes it a substantially different proposition from the standard Pixel 11, but it also places Google's AI-led strategy in a much more expensive category.

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Is the Pixel 11 Worth the Extra £80?

For existing Pixel owners, the base Pixel 11 presents a more complicated upgrade case than its price alone suggests. The additional 128GB of starting storage is tangible, while the Tensor G6 and new AI functions offer improvements that should become apparent through everyday use.

Yet the physical design and core hardware experience remain relatively familiar compared with the previous generation. That leaves Google relying heavily on software to justify the higher entry price.

As AI becomes a bigger part of smartphone competition, the Pixel 11 illustrates a broader shift in the market: new phones increasingly need to sell the intelligence of the device, not just the hardware inside it.