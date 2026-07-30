Qualcomm has confirmed it will raise prices across most of its chip line-up by a double-digit percentage for products shipped after 1 September 2026. CEO Cristiano Amon was blunt about the reasoning in an interview: 'Cost went up, prices are going to go up.' The company cited a broad-based rise in input costs across wafer fabrication, assembly, testing, packaging and memory.

Because Qualcomm's Snapdragon chips power a large share of the world's premium Android phones, including Samsung's Galaxy S26 series, OnePlus 15, Xiaomi 15 and Oppo's Find X9 Ultra, a price rise at the chip level is likely to filter through to the phones themselves.

They are also expected to be used in upcoming releases, such as the Xiaomi 18 line-up, iPhone 18 line-up and Samsung's future flagships, meaning the effects of this price rise will not be limited to devices already on the market. Buyers considering a purchase well into 2027 may find themselves facing the same higher costs as those upgrading later this year.

Why This Is Happening Now

The cause goes beyond Qualcomm's own manufacturing costs. A surge in AI data centre construction has consumed large volumes of memory chips, creating a shortage that is rippling into consumer devices.

Qualcomm's own earnings showed the strain: smartphone chip revenue fell 20% year-on-year to $5.1 billion, which the company partly attributed to buyers shifting towards cheaper or older devices as prices climbed.

Qualcomm's next flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro, is reportedly expected to cost phone makers upwards of $300, compared with around $280 for the current Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. That is a sizeable jump for a single component, and one that phone makers will need to factor into their own pricing strategies well before the chip reaches shelves.

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Could Flagship Phones Really Cross $1,000?

Many flagship Android phones already sit close to the $1,000 mark, so even a modest pass-through of Qualcomm's price rise could tip several models over that threshold.

Phone makers do have some room to absorb costs, through thinner margins, revised component choices or promotional pricing, but analysts note those options are more limited at the premium end, where Qualcomm's chips are used most heavily.

Adding to the pressure, Samsung has already raised prices across its Galaxy Z8 line-up, and Google's upcoming Pixel 11 series is expected to launch at a higher price than its predecessor, independent of Qualcomm's announcement. Taken together, these separate pricing decisions suggest the premium Android market as a whole is shifting upwards, not just devices that rely on Snapdragon chips.

The Bottom Line for Android Shoppers

For anyone planning to upgrade to a flagship Android device later this year or into 2027, the overall trend points towards higher prices rather than lower ones.

Qualcomm's hike is one factor among several, including ongoing memory shortages and rising component costs across the industry, but it adds pressure at a time when manufacturers already have limited room to keep flagship pricing where it has been.

When Will Prices Actually Go Up?

Qualcomm's price increases take effect on 1 September, though how quickly, and how visibly, they show up on store shelves will depend on individual manufacturers' pricing decisions in the months that follow.

Phone makers have not yet confirmed how much of the increase will be passed on to consumers, meaning the exact scale of any price rise on specific flagship models remains to be seen.