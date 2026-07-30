Apple appears ready to break one of its biggest traditions since the iPhone 5's release in 2012 by changing the launch date of the entire iPhone 18 range.

Instead of the autumn 2026 schedule, the Cupertino tech giant is reportedly preparing a split release that could delay the standard iPhone 18 model until 2027, pushing shoppers towards more expensive Pro models this autumn.

Apple has unveiled its latest iPhones in September since 2012, with standard and Pro models arriving together.

However, reports are now suggesting that a major change is set to take place, with the company planning on the iPhone 18 Pro and and iPhone 18 Pro Max headlining the autumn event while the base iPhone 18 model waits until the following spring, according to MacRumors.

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Apple's New Two-Stage Release Strategy

The reported change would efficiently shift Apple's smartphone strategy in over a decade. Rather than offering a complete line-up during its traditional launch window, Apple is expected to separate premium devices from its more affordable models, a choice most customers would find rather unusual.

Rumours have it iPhone 18 Pro range could arrive in September 2026, as scheduled, potentially alongside Apple's long-awaited foldable iPhone. The standard iPhone 18, however, may not be seen until early 2027, possibly launching with other lower-priced models such as the iPhone Air 2 and iPhone 18e.

This could allow Apple to give greater attention to its high-end products during the Christmas shopping period. A Forbes report suggested Apple may be aiming to increase sales of its more profitable Pro devices by reducing alternatives for customers looking for a brand-new iPhone in autumn.

A Tougher Choice for Millions of Buyers

The biggest impact may be felt by customers who usually buy the standard iPhone model every year. Those hoping to upgrade to an affordable iPhone 18 in late 2026 may instead have to wait several months or spend more on a Pro version.

Similarly, Apple's strategy could push some buyers into paying extra for features they may not have originally wanted. Reports indicate that Apple could position the iPhone 18 Pro as the main showcase device, with advanced hardware and future artificial intelligence features becoming key selling points.

This may also help Apple separate its products more clearly. The company has increasingly focused on premium models, with Pro iPhones often receiving the biggest camera, performance and design upgrades before those improvements reach cheaper models.

iPhone 18 Pro - Apple's Main Attraction

The iPhone 18 Pro models are expected to carry much of the attention during Apple's autumn event. Rumours suggest the devices could include upgraded processors, improved cameras and changes designed to support more advanced artificial intelligence features.

According to some reports, Apple's next-generation AI features could favour higher-end models because of stronger hardware capabilities. This could make the Pro range more attractive to users who want the latest software improvements without waiting for the standard version.

However, the change could also create frustration among loyal iPhone buyers who are used to having several new models available at the same time. A delayed standard model means customers may have fewer choices during Apple's biggest sales period of the year.