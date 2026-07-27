Apple's next flagship smartphone is already generating excitement months before its expected launch, with new leaks suggesting the iPhone 18 Pro could deliver some of the biggest hardware upgrades in recent years.

While the company has yet to officially unveil the device, reports indicate that significant improvements to the camera system, battery life and overall design may give iPhone 17 Pro owners plenty to consider before their next upgrade.

Among the rumoured changes, the camera has emerged as the headline feature, with Bloomberg's Mark Gurman describing it as Apple's 'biggest leap in camera hardware' in years.

iPhone 18 Pro Camera Rumours

The most talked-about iPhone 18 Pro feature centres on its camera system. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is preparing its most significant camera hardware upgrade in years for the upcoming Pro models.

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Current rumours suggest the main camera could receive a new variable aperture system. If introduced, the feature would allow users greater control over the amount of light entering the lens, potentially improving portrait photography and low-light performance.

The telephoto camera is also expected to receive a larger aperture, which could enhance image quality when using optical zoom.

Additional speculation comes from Weibo leaker Fixed Focus Digital, who claimed the iPhone 18 Pro's camera bump may be around 2mm thicker than its predecessor due to an enlarged main camera module. Although Apple has not confirmed the claim, the reported design change aligns with expectations of more advanced camera hardware.

Together, these reported upgrades point to photography being one of the biggest selling points of the iPhone 18 Pro.

iPhone 18 Pro Battery Life

Battery life remains one of the most requested upgrades among smartphone users, and the iPhone 18 Pro rumours suggest Apple may continue to build on the gains introduced with the iPhone 17 Pro series.

Reports indicate the new device could feature an LTPO+ display, which is expected to improve power efficiency without sacrificing performance. The upcoming A20 Pro processor is also rumoured to be manufactured using a 2-nanometre process, allowing for better efficiency and lower power consumption.

Another potential addition is Apple's in-house C2 cellular modem, which could further reduce energy usage during mobile connectivity.

Alongside these internal improvements, recent leaks suggest Apple may also increase the physical battery capacity of both Pro models. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is widely expected to benefit the most, potentially delivering even longer battery life between charges.

None of these specifications have been officially confirmed by Apple.

iPhone 18 Pro Design Changes

Alongside internal upgrades, the iPhone 18 Pro is also expected to receive several visual refinements.

Industry reports suggest Apple could introduce new colour options, including Dark Cherry, Light Blue and Silver, with Black or Space Gray also reportedly under consideration.

Another rumoured change is a smaller Dynamic Island. Current reports indicate the display cut-out could shrink by around 35 per cent, giving users more usable screen space while creating a cleaner front design.

The rear of the device may also adopt a unified glass and aluminium finish, replacing the two-tone appearance seen on the previous generation.

While annual design updates are often subtle, these reported changes could make the iPhone 18 Pro more visually distinctive than the iPhone 17 Pro.

With Apple yet to officially announce the iPhone 18 Pro, all of the reported features remain based on industry rumours and supply chain leaks. Even so, the expected camera improvements, battery enhancements and refreshed design have already positioned the upcoming handset as one of the company's most anticipated smartphone releases.