London-based consumer tech brand Nothing expanded its smartphone portfolio by offering an entry-level device in a bid to expand its presence in the UK. Nothing Phone 4(b) launched at £299, carries forward the company's signature design and software strength, which helped build its identity as a youth-centric brand globally. Speaking to IBTimes UK, Nothing co-founder Akis Evangelidis said that after all these years, people have started recognising Nothing phones without having to look for the logo.

Read more India's Smartphone War Erupts As 'Made In India' Brand Faces Claims Of Chinese Links And Court Takedowns India's Smartphone War Erupts As 'Made In India' Brand Faces Claims Of Chinese Links And Court Takedowns

Nothing Phone 4(b)'s design could be one of the strongest USPs, but one feature that gets tested while buying a smartphone is its camera. That said, we took the Phone 4(b) out for a real-world camera test to see if a £299 phone can actually deliver on all fronts.

For context, Nothing Phone 4(b) features a 50-megapixel main camera with OIS, EIS, and autofocus with an aperture of f/1.8. There's a secondary lens fitted with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, which has an f/2.2 aperture and a 119.5° field of view. On the front, the phone relies on a 16MP sensor for selfies.

The camera setup may seem promising on paper for its price. But let's see what it can actually deliver.

Here are 20 unedited photos shot on Nothing Phone 4(b):

The photo above was taken in Leh, Ladakh (India), using Nothing Phone 4(b) in a well-lit environment. The sunlight hit the monastery directly, helping capture details in their natural form.

The photo above was shot at the same location as above, but against the sun to see how well the Nothing Phone 4(b) handles it. The subject was still visible, and details or colours did not fade into darkness.

This is an example of 2x zoom shot on Nothing Phone 4(b), with the sun still directly positioned in the direction of the camera's POV.

The photo above was shot using 1x Normal mode in the Nothing Phone 4(b), capturing different colours and lights in the same frame. Though the details, such as the greenery, appeared pixelated when you zoom into the picture, the photo appeared well balanced at a glance.

This photo sample shot from Nothing Phone 4(b) captures different colour schemes, which shift only subtly in the mountain range. The sign in the foreground remained in clear focus, capturing the details of wood grains even when zoomed in.

This is a portrait shot, wherein the snow-capped mountains were accurately blurred for a soft bokeh effect while the subject in the forefront remained in focus. The challenge here was the subject was in movement due to the winds, but the phone appeared to capture it without any issues, demonstrating the strength of its auto-focus feature.

Unlike the previous shot, this was taken in Normal 1x mode, which shows the local prayer flag in violent movement due to high wind. The background landscape, however, managed to capture good lighting and an even dynamic range.

Another example of a portrait shot in 2x zoom, wherein the background is not stationary. This photo was taken from a moving car.

As the photo shows, the different vessels are of different shapes and hues. The phone captured details and natural colours, which is not surprising considering there was sufficient indirect light to support a detailed shot.

Here's another picture of different shades of red, but none appeared as bright as they should. As you zoom in on the shot, the details of the handicraft are clearly visible. The patterns on the ornaments and the colours of the beads remain distinct.

Nothing Phone 4(b) captured this photo with deep contrast despite the lack of bright sunlight. The gloomy weather did pose some challenge picking up the details, but managed to retain good amount of colours.

This is a night market in Leh, India, which had minimal lights, but the Nothing Phone 4(b) captured the vibrant nature of the setting. Some human subjects in motion appeared hazy, but overall, it captured a decent low-light shot.

Another landscape shot, which shows different colours of the same palette except for the sky. This was taken in Nothing Phone 4(b) ultra-wide mode. The edges are stretched and lack details, but the focal point remains crisp.

Here's another sample of an ultrawide shot taken using Nothing Phone 4(b). This photo shows clearly how the details are lost around the edges, but the overall dramatic effect makes up for the loss.

This shot was taken in 2X zoom mode to show how Nothing Phone 4(b) captures subjects or landscapes from a distance.

This photo was taken from a moving vehicle and using the ultra-wide mode, but the focus remained intact and captured the scenic landscape in a snap.

This was a 2X shot of a snow-capped mountain, but zooming further proved pointless as the photo lost much of its detail and colour.

Nothing Phone 4(b) captures good close-up shots, naturally adding a soft bokeh, which makes the subject pop. The colours are natural under natural lighting and details are crisp.

This is another low-light shot of the market in Leh, Ladakh in India, which captures the essence of the evening by keeping the sky dark and illuminating the lights without any glare.

An under-construction structure was illuminated with minimal light, but the Phone 4(b) added more brightness to the scene. The sky, however, retained its true colour despite AI enhancement.

NOTE: This article is a contribution and do not necessarily represent the views of IBTimes.