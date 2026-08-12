Apple's iPhone 18 Pro is widely expected to be unveiled at a keynote event on 9 September 2026 in California, with leaks suggesting the flagship will debut alongside an iPhone 18 Pro Max and introduce a new A20 Pro chip, a bigger battery and notable camera upgrades.

A fresh round of supply-chain reports sketched out what could be Apple's most ambitious Pro handset in years.

Industry sources cited point to a familiar early-September launch window, a pattern Apple has held to for over a decade, but pair it with unusually aggressive hardware claims, from cutting-edge chip fabrication to a redesigned camera system and a thicker chassis to house a much larger battery.

Apple has not yet confirmed the date, the iPhone 18 Pro name or any specifications, leaving all current details in the realm of rumour rather than record.

iPhone 18 Pro Rumours Centre on A20 Chip And Camera Shake-Up

The iPhone 18 Pro is tipped to run on Apple's next-generation A20 Pro chipset, said to be manufactured using Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company's 2nm process. If accurate, that would mark a significant jump from current 3nm designs and could give Apple more headroom on both performance and power efficiency.

Reports suggest the move to 2nm would be particularly noticeable in heavy workloads such as gaming, video editing and on-device artificial intelligence tasks, where heat build-up and battery drain have become sore points for some users.

None of this has been independently verified, and the chip's final branding is unconfirmed, but the direction of travel fits Apple's long-standing strategy of leaning on in-house silicon to differentiate its most expensive phones. The A20 Pro name itself, floated in leaks rather than official documents, should be treated as speculative.

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Camera hardware is expected to be a central part of the pitch. The iPhone 18 Pro's primary 48‑megapixel 'Fusion' camera is rumoured to gain a variable aperture system, giving users more control over depth of field and, in theory, improving low-light and portrait photography.

Variable aperture has been a niche feature in smartphones, usually reserved for devices that want to blur the line between point-and-shoot convenience and more deliberate, DSLR-style control. Whether Apple opts for subtle automatic switching or hands-on manual adjustment could say a lot about who this Pro model is really aimed at.

Apple is also thought to be rethinking the Camera Control button introduced on recent models. According to leaks, the existing touch-sensitive and haptic feedback approach may be dropped in favour of pressure-based controls. That would be a relatively small physical change, but for people who shoot video or stills daily, the feel of a shutter button matters. Without Apple on the record, it is impossible to know if this is a firm design decision or early experimentation that may never leave the lab.

Display, Battery and Modem: Where the iPhone 18 Pro Might Stretch

On the front, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to keep a 6.3‑inch display, with the iPhone 18 Pro Max stepping up to 6.9 inches. Leaks suggest both panels will use more efficient LTPO+ OLED technology with ProMotion variable refresh rates.

The Dynamic Island cut-out, introduced as Apple's answer to hiding Face ID hardware in plain sight, is reportedly set to shrink as more of the facial recognition system is tucked under the display. It is an incremental move rather than a full-screen revolution, but it edges the iPhone closer to the all-display ideal Apple has been nudging towards for years.

Perhaps the most tangible everyday improvement, if the leaks are borne out, would be battery life. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is tipped to carry a battery somewhere between 5,200mAh and 5,500mAh, with some reports pinning it at more than 5,400mAh. That would be a substantial increase, and one that allegedly requires a slightly thicker chassis and an upgraded cooling system. For all the speculation around chips and camera tricks, being able to get through a heavy day without a top‑up is the change many buyers actually notice.

The iPhone 18 Pro line is rumoured to feature Apple's own C2 modem, replacing third-party designs. If accurate, the C2 would target improved 5G performance, more stable signal and lower power consumption. It would also tighten Apple's control over one of the last major components it does not fully design itself. There is no official confirmation that the C2 modem is ready for mass deployment, and it is possible Apple could still fall back on an external supplier if its internal roadmap slips.

Pricing rumours are already testing the patience of potential buyers. In India, the iPhone 18 Pro is reported to start at around ₹1,54,900, up from ₹1,34,900 for the iPhone 17 Pro. That would represent a notable jump even by Apple's premium standards and would likely be framed around the cost of new silicon, displays and batteries. Colour options currently circulating include Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Dark Gray and Silver, a palette that sounds plausible but has not been corroborated by any official marketing material.

Every detail about the iPhone 18 Pro from its 9 September 2026 launch timing to its 2nm A20 Pro chip, battery size, camera aperture and price remains based on leaks and unverified reports. Nothing has been confirmed by Apple, so all of these claims should be taken with a grain of salt until the company steps on stage and shows the hardware it is actually ready to ship.