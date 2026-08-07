Rockstar Games has announced that an extended first look at Grand Theft Auto VI will premiere on Netflix later this month before becoming available through the developer's own online platforms.

The presentation, titled Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, will stream on Thursday, 27 August, at 8:00pm BST. Netflix subscribers will be able to watch the showcase six hours before it is released on Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel and the Grand Theft Auto VI website.

The event comes less than three months before the game's scheduled release on 19 November for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Rockstar said the presentation will give viewers a closer look at the game's setting, principal characters and story ahead of launch, making it the first dedicated showcase since the release of the second official trailer in May 2025.

Netflix Premiere Confirmed

According to Rockstar Games, the extended presentation will debut exclusively on Netflix before becoming available worldwide later the same day through the studio's official YouTube channel and the Grand Theft Auto VI website.

Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series Brandon Riegg said the partnership reflected the company's ambition to bring major entertainment events to its subscribers, describing Grand Theft Auto reveals as 'cultural moments in their own right.' He added that anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI was 'unprecedented' and said Netflix was honoured to partner with Rockstar Games for the debut.

Rockstar previously partnered with Netflix in 2023 to bring Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition to subscribers through Netflix Games on mobile devices. The new collaboration expands that relationship by making Netflix the first platform to host a dedicated presentation for the franchise's next mainline release.

Vice City Returns

Rockstar's official synopsis says Grand Theft Auto VI follows Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos after 'an easy score goes wrong,' drawing them into a criminal conspiracy stretching across the fictional state of Leonida.

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The story returns players to Vice City, the series' modern interpretation of Miami, while expanding beyond the city into surrounding regions across Leonida. Rockstar said Jason and Lucia are forced to rely on one another as they attempt to survive after becoming caught in the wider conspiracy.

Although Rockstar has not disclosed the full running time or complete contents of the presentation, the company said it will provide an extended look at the upcoming title. Based on the official announcement and synopsis, the showcase will focus on the game's setting, its two protagonists and the story that drives the campaign ahead of its November release.

Launch Nears

The game is due to launch on 19 November for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, becoming the first new mainline Grand Theft Auto title since Grand Theft Auto V was released in 2013.

Pre-orders are already available through publisher Take-Two Interactive in Standard and Ultimate editions. Rockstar has also confirmed that physical boxed copies will contain a digital download code instead of a game disc, reflecting the company's distribution plans for launch.

The presentation will premiere on Netflix on 27 August before becoming available six hours later through Rockstar Games' official YouTube channel and website, giving subscribers an earlier opportunity to see Rockstar's most detailed official preview of one of the year's most anticipated video game releases.