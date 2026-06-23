The countdown to Grand Theft Auto VI is entering a new phase, and excitement across the gaming community has reached another level. Rockstar Games has already confirmed that pre-orders will officially open on 25 June, but many fans now believe that may not be the only major announcement planned for the week.

Now, speculation is growing that GTA 6 Trailer 3 could finally make its long awaited debut alongside the pre-order launch.

Rockstar's Pre-Order Launch

Rockstar's confirmation that GTA 6 pre-orders will begin on 25 June has already marked one of the biggest milestones since the game's second trailer was released more than 400 days ago. For many fans, however, simply opening pre-orders without fresh gameplay or a new trailer would feel like a missed opportunity.

The theory has gained traction because Rockstar has followed a similar strategy before. Both Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption 2 released additional trailers featuring a 'Pre Order Now' message during their marketing campaigns. Supporters of the theory believe GTA 6 could follow the same pattern.

Adding to the speculation, Rockstar recently redesigned the official GTA 6 website, updated the game's cover artwork, and revealed fresh promotional materials. Many fans believe these changes suggest the company is preparing to unveil much more than a standard pre-order announcement.

With GTA 6 scheduled to launch in less than five months, many believe the marketing campaign is only just beginning.

GTA 6 Trailer 3 Release Date

Shortly after the pre-order announcement, the verified account replied to comments beneath GTA 6 Trailer 2 with the message, 'Consider us busy. June 25.'

Although the comment could simply be a playful response from Rockstar's social media team, it quickly fuelled speculation that something much bigger is planned for the same date.

Some fans have also pointed to Rockstar's history with YouTube. Back in December 2023, GTA 6 Trailer 1 leaked before its scheduled premiere, forcing Rockstar to release the trailer earlier than planned. Reports later suggested YouTube investigated how confidential material had been accessed before launch.

That history has prompted some players to wonder whether people behind the scenes at YouTube may already know if Trailer 3 has been uploaded and scheduled for release. There is no evidence confirming that is the case, but the theory continues to circulate across social media.

Rockstar's Marketing Campaign

Industry observers also believe Rockstar's recent activity matches comments previously made by Take-Two Interactive chief executive Strauss Zelnick.

Earlier this year, Zelnick said Rockstar would gradually increase GTA 6 marketing throughout the summer while carefully managing anticipation surrounding what he described as an extraordinary property.

Since then, Rockstar has revealed the game's official cover art, announced pre-orders, refreshed its website, and begun expanding promotional materials. Many expect outdoor advertising, digital campaigns, and additional trailers to follow over the coming weeks.

Several well known GTA community members believe releasing Trailer 3 alongside pre-orders would provide the perfect centrepiece for the campaign, giving players fresh gameplay footage while encouraging immediate purchases.

Physical Editions And Pricing Questions Could Soon Be Answered

The pre-order launch is also expected to settle several questions that have circulated within the GTA community for months.

Recent retailer listings suggesting possible prices for different editions quickly appeared online but were later dismissed by reliable insiders, who claimed the listings were simply placeholder entries rather than official pricing.

The launch should also confirm details surrounding physical editions. Rockstar has stated that pre-orders will be available through digital storefronts and selected retailers, while Strauss Zelnick has previously confirmed GTA 6 will include a significant physical release despite digital sales dominating the modern gaming market.

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For collectors hoping to own a boxed copy on launch day, that remains encouraging news.

The combination of confirmed pre-orders, expanding marketing activity, renewed website updates, and growing online speculation has convinced many fans that something significant could happen on 25 June.

For now, however, Rockstar has officially confirmed only one thing. Pre-orders are coming. Everything else, including the highly anticipated Trailer 3, remains an exciting possibility rather than a confirmed announcement.