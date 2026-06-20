Pre-orders for GTA 6 will open worldwide on 25 June for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Rockstar Games has confirmed, marking the first chance for players to put money down on what is expected to be the biggest video game release of the decade. The studio has unveiled the game's cover art and activated wishlist pages on the PlayStation and Microsoft stores, but has yet to confirm pricing, special editions or any pre-order bonuses.

This is the first meaningful update on GTA 6 since Rockstar locked in a 19 November release date and released its record-breaking debut trailer. The wishlist listings quietly appeared ahead of formal pre-orders, allowing console owners to register interest and receive alerts when paid orders go live. PC players, however, are being left out of this first wave entirely, with Rockstar sticking to its well-worn pattern of launching on consoles first.

First look at cover art for GTA 6.



Pre-orders begin on June 25. pic.twitter.com/FlsLk3tpI2 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 18, 2026

GTA 6 Pre-Orders And The $100 Question

The most basic question for anyone tempted to lock in GTA 6 next week is the most awkward one to answer: how much will it actually cost?

At the time of writing, Rockstar and parent company Take-Two have not announced a standard edition price for GTA 6. Industry speculation, based on recent big-budget releases, has put a possible launch tag somewhere between $70 and $80 for the base game. Some fans are bracing for the psychological ceiling to break entirely, with talk of a $100 'standard' version refusing to go away online. Nothing in that range has been confirmed, so all of it should be treated with a degree of scepticism.

History does not exactly soothe concerns. Take-Two pushed the console industry to a higher baseline when NBA 2K21 became the first standard-edition game to launch at $69.99. In 2023, Rockstar priced its port of Red Dead Redemption on Nintendo Switch at $49.99, and the new-generation versions of GTA 5 arrived with their own upgrade fees rather than free enhancements. Earlier this year, Take-Two chief executive Strauss Zelnick argued that the company aims to 'charge way, way, way less of the value delivery' corporate language that many players read as a justification for premium pricing so long as the game is vast enough.

The real catch is that pre-order prices are not carved in stone. Retailers have quietly adjusted tags in the past, even after early orders went live. Digital storefronts frequently hold back regional pricing details and edition breakdowns until the moment orders flip from 'coming soon' to 'buy now.' Committing cash on 25 June without knowing whether the base GTA 6 package is edging beyond the current $70 norm is, in plain terms, a gamble.

When Pre-Ordering GTA 6 Might Actually Make Sense

Collectors are first in line. If you are determined to own GTA 6 on disc on day one or if Rockstar announces a limited physical Collector's Edition with statues, maps or other paraphernalia stock could be tight. Brick-and-mortar retailers may receive capped allocations, and scalpers know exactly how to weaponise scarcity. For anyone who wants a boxed copy in hand on 19 November, pre-ordering GTA 6 as soon as listings go live is the safest route, price be damned.

Everyone else, especially those who plan to buy digitally, has far less at stake. PlayStation Network and the Xbox store are not going to 'sell out' of download codes. If Rockstar later announces pre-order bonuses that genuinely appeal early story content, in-game currency, cosmetic items those incentives usually remain available up to launch week. Waiting until a few days before release means players are more likely to have seen previews, performance reports and perhaps early reviews before committing, rather than buying six months ahead on blind faith.

On that narrower point, there is almost no reasonable argument for pre-ordering a digital copy of GTA 6 on 25 June. There is simply nothing to gain beyond being able to say you did it.

Best Buy has sent out an email to customers claiming that GTA 6 pre-orders begin on MAY 18TH - MAY 21ST



This email has been 100% verified to be real, potentially placing Trailer 3 for release in the next 5 days



Seems like it might actually be finally happening. pic.twitter.com/pwbFmS0RTg — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) May 14, 2026

Launch-Day GTA 6 Players As Unpaid Testers

There is another, less glamorous reason to think twice about joining the rush. Big-budget games now routinely launch with technical problems, from server instability to performance bugs, and Rockstar's track record is mixed. Red Dead Redemption 2's PC version suffered a rocky launch with crashes and technical issues. GTA Online stumbled badly under the strain of its early player traffic. GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition arrived in such a poor state that it prompted public apologies.

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On paper, GTA 6 is described as one of the most ambitious open-world projects yet attempted. It would be optimistic to assume a game of that complexity will arrive without glitches or balance problems. Pre-ordering is, effectively, volunteering to experience the least polished version of the game and ride out the inevitable patches.

The uncomfortable trade-off is cultural rather than technical. GTA 6 is likely to be the defining gaming event of the 2020s, the sort of release that dominates social media, group chats and news feeds for weeks. For those who care about being part of that conversation in real time, waiting a few months for a cleaner build may feel like missing the party. That tension between prudence and FOMO is not unique to GTA 6, but the scale of the release amplifies it.

PC Players Face A Different GTA 6 Dilemma

For PC players, the equation looks slightly different. The 25 June pre-orders cover only the console versions, echoing the staggered rollouts for GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. A PC edition of GTA 6 has not been dated, and Rockstar has offered no firm guidance on when it might appear. Until that changes, PC-focused players with high-end rigs must decide whether to wait patiently for a presumably enhanced version, buy on console in November, or ultimately do both.

Those who split their time between console and PC may feel more relaxed about the arrangement. Rockstar's games are traditionally designed with consoles in mind first, particularly PlayStation hardware, so performance on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S is expected to be stable even if not flawless. If the overriding goal is simply to play GTA 6 as soon as possible rather than in its most technically refined form, the decision, for that group at least, has effectively already been made.

Nothing about GTA 6's price tiers, pre-order incentives or PC timeline is confirmed beyond the basic console release date, so early speculation should be treated cautiously. For now, the only certainty is that millions of players will be asked to choose, next week, how much faith and how much money they are prepared to stake on a game they have barely seen.