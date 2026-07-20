Grand Theft Auto VI is once again under the microscope, as a former Rockstar Games developer has suggested the GTA 6 map could be 'monstrous' when the game finally launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on 19 November. John Ricchio, who worked at Rockstar between 2003 and 2014, said he 'can only imagine' how large or detailed the new world will be, adding fresh fuel to speculation already circling one of gaming's most anticipated releases.

The renewed debate over GTA 6 arrived after Ricchio appeared on the Kiwi Talkz YouTube channel, in an interview later highlighted by GamesRadar. Fans have spent months poring over Rockstar's first trailer and pre-order listings, looking for clues about the scale of the new Vice City setting, but the studio itself has kept almost all hard details locked down. In the absence of official numbers, the comments of someone who helped ship GTA V and Red Dead Redemption inevitably carry weight.

Ricchio did not claim insider knowledge of GTA 6. What he did offer was a view shaped by a decade inside Rockstar, watching each new Grand Theft Auto sprawl further across the virtual landscape than the last.

He pointed out that 'every single time they do a GTA, it's ludicrously bigger than before,' saying that pattern alone makes him think the next map must be enormous, or at the very least far richer in detail than what came before.

'I can only imagine the size of GTA VI,' he said. 'Like it must be monstrous. Or if not monstrous, it's probably way more detailed.'

GTA 6 Map Size Debate Draws On Rockstar's Track Record

The speculation over the GTA 6 map is not being pulled entirely out of thin air. The series has form.

Players who have compared Grand Theft Auto IV's Liberty City to the later GTA V rendition of San Andreas have long noted how the older map effectively nestles inside Los Santos, with wide swathes of extra countryside, desert and shoreline layered around it.

Rockstar followed a similar pattern with Red Dead Redemption 2. According to Ricchio's recollection, the sequel's frontier was roughly twice the size of the first game's world, an expansion that was as much about density and variety as raw square mileage.

Taken together, those examples help explain why fans now talk about GTA 6 in almost mythic terms. If Rockstar keeps outgrowing itself, how far can it realistically push things on current hardware before the whole structure buckles under its own ambition?

The honest answer is that nobody outside the studio knows. Rockstar has not published any map measurements, and there is no confirmed breakdown of how much of the new game's Vice City and its surroundings will be explorable. Until the studio speaks, every estimate is essentially educated guesswork and should be treated with a degree of caution.

What is clear is that Rockstar is positioning Grand Theft Auto VI as its biggest project to date. Ricchio himself, despite sounding genuinely fond of his former colleagues, admitted he feels a measure of relief not to be inside the machine this time.

Former Rockstar Developer On GTA 6 Pressure And Payoff

Ricchio's comments on GTA 6 were not just about the map. They also touched on the workload behind a modern Rockstar release, something the company has faced questions over in the past.

He said he was 'pretty happy that I'm not on GTA VI. Not that it wouldn't be cool to work with those people... but it is really difficult, and it's a hard period of your career when you're working that hard on something.'

That remark hints at the sheer pressure involved in building a game expected to outperform GTA V, one of the best‑selling titles in history. At the same time, Ricchio was keen to stress that seeing the audience finally get their hands on the finished product is 'magic' and 'rewarding.'

Read more 'GTA 6' Synopsis Hides a Massive Psychological Thriller Plot Twist, Redditors Claim 'GTA 6' Synopsis Hides a Massive Psychological Thriller Plot Twist, Redditors Claim

Rockstar, which has not publicly responded to Ricchio's interview, has so far allowed the work to speak for itself only in marketing snippets. The debut trailer confirmed a return to Vice City, a fictionalised Miami last seen in 2002's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, but stayed silent on the full extent of the map, how many regions it covers or how much is land versus water.

There is also the practical question of how Rockstar wants players to approach the world this time. A truly vast GTA 6 map might impress on paper but feel empty in practice. Many in the community now argue that intricate neighbourhoods, layered interiors and dynamic crowds matter more than raw size, a tension Ricchio nodded to when he raised the possibility that the focus could be 'way more detailed' rather than simply 'monstrous.'

While the layout remains a mystery, the business end of GTA 6 is already set out in black and white. Pre‑orders went live last month, with the Standard Edition priced at £69.99 / $79.99 and the Ultimate Edition at £89.99 / $99.99. Those who pre‑purchase can begin downloading on 12 November, a week ahead of the 19 November release date, and will receive a Vice City Vintage Pack with extra clothing and vehicle options.

Boxed copies are expected to include a physical map, even though physical game discs themselves will not be part of the package. For long‑time fans who once pinned folded posters of Liberty City and San Andreas to their bedroom walls, that small detail may yet prove to be the most tangible early hint of just how far GTA 6 plans to stretch.