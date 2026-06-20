When Rockstar Games dropped the official cover art for 'Grand Theft Auto 6', fans immediately began speculating that Gabriela Chiquin — a Venezuelan influencer and model — was the real-world inspiration behind the cover's mystery woman. Pre-orders were confirmed to open on 25 June, and alongside that announcement came the first proper look at 'GTA 6's' cover art — and it was the dark-haired woman standing beside the game's protagonists that immediately captured the internet's attention.

For longtime fans of the franchise, her presence felt familiar. The 'GTA' series has long featured a striking female figure as part of its cover art tradition, and 'GTA 6' was no different. But rather than simply admiring the artwork, fans went one step further: they started asking who she was based on. Within hours of the reveal, a name was already circulating across social media and gaming forums.

The Model at the Centre of It All

That name is Gabriela Chiquin, a Venezuelan influencer, DJ, and model with a substantial following across social media platforms. The comparison originated from a 2024 post on Chiquin's Instagram, in which she appears wearing a green sports top — the same shade and cut as the outfit worn by the woman in Rockstar's cover art. The image was published well before the 'GTA 6' cover art was ever revealed, ruling out the possibility that it was staged in response to the announcement.

The initial side-by-side comparison was posted on the GTA subreddit by user L330Reddit, who flagged the resemblance shortly after the cover art went live. Beyond the matching green top, fans pointed to similar dark hair, facial structure, and overall aesthetic as further evidence of a potential real-world inspiration. The post spread quickly, picking up traction across Reddit, X, and Instagram as more users weighed in on the likeness.

Chiquin herself has not shied away from the attention. She pinned the viral comparison post to the top of her Instagram profile and updated its caption to read: 'They say I look like the brunette in GTA VI.' The move drew even more eyes to the similarities and kept the conversation alive well beyond the initial wave of excitement surrounding the cover art reveal.

The Lindsay Lohan Lawsuit That Set the Precedent

The debate is not without historical precedent. The cover art for 'GTA 5' became the subject of a high-profile legal dispute after Lindsay Lohan alleged that her likeness had been used without her consent in the game's promotional material. New York State's highest court ultimately rejected Lohan's appeal by a 6-0 vote, with the Court of Appeals ruling the depictions were 'nothing more than cultural comment.'

Given that history, many fans have assumed that Rockstar would take considerable care to avoid any direct likeness to a real individual. Whether Chiquin's resemblance to the cover art girl is purely coincidental or she served as a loose visual reference that falls short of legal replication remains unknown. Rockstar Games has not issued any statement addressing the comparisons, and no official link between Chiquin and the game's production has been confirmed.

Why 'GTA 6' Fans Dissect Every Detail Rockstar Releases

'GTA 6' is arguably the most anticipated video game release in years. Its confirmed November 2026 launch has kept the gaming community on edge, and every piece of official material Rockstar releases is met with forensic scrutiny. The cover art reveal was no exception — fans dissected every element of the image within minutes, from the Florida setting and the helicopter overhead to the identities of the protagonists and, of course, the mystery woman at the centre of it all.

The speed with which the internet settled on Chiquin as a possible real-world inspiration is a reflection of just how intensely the gaming community follows Rockstar's every move. Social media accounts dedicated to 'GTA' news amplified the comparison rapidly, and Chiquin's own engagement with the story ensured it stayed in circulation long after the initial reveal had passed.

The conversation surrounding Chiquin and the 'GTA 6' cover art girl speaks to the broader cultural weight that the 'Grand Theft Auto' franchise carries — a level of public interest that extends well beyond the gaming world and into mainstream media and pop culture. When a single piece of cover art can send millions of people searching for its real-world inspiration within hours of release, it underscores just how significant this franchise remains.

Whether Gabriela Chiquin has any official connection to 'GTA 6' or not, she has become part of the conversation surrounding one of the biggest game launches of the decade. Rockstar has yet to comment, and until they do, the speculation is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.