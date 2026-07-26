God of War 6 has been officially confirmed by Santa Monica Studio, with creative lead Cory Barlog confirming during San Diego Comic-Con on Friday that Kratos will return as the main protagonist in the next mainline entry, following the release of God of War Laufey on 16 February 2027.

The announcement follows months of fan speculation about the franchise's future after God of War Laufey took centre stage at PlayStation's June 2026 State of Play with a lengthy gameplay reveal, shifting the narrative spotlight away from Kratos and onto the mysterious Everywhen-hopping character Laufey.

The trailer confirmed the game was deep in development but did not provide a release date at the time or explain how the spin-off would connect to future mainline entries. That prompted fan discussion across social media about whether Kratos would remain the series' central protagonist.

Those concerns were addressed during a San Diego Comic-Con panel dedicated to God of War Laufey. Barlog, Head of Creative at Santa Monica Studio, confirmed the game will launch on 16 February 2027. The panel also provided the first official confirmation that a new mainline God of War title is planned following Laufey.

Barlog said the studio is already planning the next mainline game after Laufey and that God of War 6 will 'definitely' bring Kratos back as the lead character. He added that the next mainline title will follow the events of Laufey, although he did not provide additional story details.

No release window was attached to God of War 6. Santa Monica Studio did not provide any indication of when development is expected to conclude.

God of War 6 and the Future of Kratos

The announcement answers months of speculation about Kratos' future in the franchise.

Barlog had already reassured fans earlier this year, saying there would 'always ... be Kratos games.' At the time, however, he stopped short of explaining how those projects would intersect with God of War Laufey or whether Kratos would be pushed into a supporting role. His latest comments confirm Kratos will once again lead the next numbered instalment.

The confirmation follows the commercial and critical success of 2018's God of War and God of War Ragnarök, both of which centred on Kratos' evolving relationship with his son, Atreus.

How Laufey Connects to God of War 6

The other significant announcement from Comic-Con concerns how God of War Laufey will connect to the next mainline game.

Barlog and the studio said Laufey will explore the 'Everywhen,' a concept that serves as a bridge to other worlds and mythologies. According to the panel, the Everywhen allows characters to move between different settings and mythological realms, potentially expanding the series beyond its previous Greek and Norse settings.

None of those details have been expanded on publicly. There is no official word on which mythology Kratos will explore next or how much of Laufey's cast and structure will carry over. For now, Santa Monica Studio has confirmed only that Laufey will launch on 16 February 2027, the Everywhen will play a key role in its story, and Kratos will return as the lead character in God of War 6.

Further details, including God of War 6's release date, gameplay and setting, have not yet been announced.