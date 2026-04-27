The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been on hiatus for almost a decade now, with the last film released in 2017.

Since Dead Men Tell No Tales, there have been ongoing reports about a sixth instalment in the franchise. However, development has faced setbacks, including behind-the-scenes issues like the highly publicised legal battle between the franchise's star, Johnny Depp, and his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

The prolonged delay has led fans to question whether a sixth Pirates movie is still in the works. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently shared updates on the film's development and addressed Johnny Depp's possible involvement in the film.

What We Know About 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6' So Far

While fans have been looking forward to another Pirates film for years, the planned sixth instalment still does not have a completed script, confirmed cast, or production timeframe.

In 2024, Bruckheimer said, 'Jeff Nathanson (screenwriter of the last entry in 2017, Dead Men Tell No Tales) is working on a script. We have another one... We have two, and we don't know who's going to win the horse race at this point. But hopefully in the next month, I'll have a script, and maybe Disney will want to make it.'

Recently, Bruckheimer shared that Pirates remains a top priority for Disney. He also confirmed plans to reboot the franchise and introduce fresh stories. Alongside these discussions, rumours have circulated about Margot Robbie's involvement in the project, to which Bruckheimer told The Wrap in 2025, 'She's still involved'.

Will Johnny Depp Be in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'?

Despite plans for a reboot, the door is not closed for Depp to return to the Pirates franchise. Bruckheimer told Collider, 'If he likes the way the part's written, I think he would do it. It's all about what's on the page, as we all know... We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it.'

He also said, 'They're close on part of it,' when responding to theories about Robbie's involvement and the inclusion of Jack Sparrow's son in the story.

What Could Happen in 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6'?

In Dead Men Tell No Tales, Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) broke the 'Trident of Poseidon'. This freed his father, Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), from his duty as the Captain of the Flying Dutchman and allowed him to reunite with his wife, Elizabeth Turner (Keira Knightley).

The film's post-credits scene also teases the return of Davy Jones (Bill Nighy). Will and Elizabeth are asleep in a bedroom when the shadow of Davy Jones appears. The camera then shows barnacles and water, indicating that the character may have returned.

A potential sixth film could explore this storyline further, possibly bringing Davy Jones back to the franchise after his death in the third film, Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End. While this is a storyline fans would want to see, nothing has been confirmed yet, as the film remains in development.

For now, fans can revisit the first five Pirates of the Caribbean films, which are available to stream on Disney+.