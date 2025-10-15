Hailey Bieber plans to save the bulk of her Rhode payout for her family as she wants to 'preserve' the money for her 14-month-old son, Jack Blues, and invest wisely rather than spend.

The 28-year-old model and entrepreneur discussed the decision in a recent WSJ interview, following Rhode's headline-making sale to e.l.f. Beauty earlier this year.

The acquisition, valued at roughly US $1 billion, marked one of the most successful exits for a celebrity-founded skincare line in recent years.

Building a Beauty Empire

Bieber founded Rhode in 2022 with a minimalist, science-based approach to skincare. What began as a compact line of hydrating essentials quickly evolved into a global brand recognised for its viral 'glazed-doughnut' aesthetic and social-media influence.

Within two years, Rhode's success drew the attention of major industry players. In May 2025, e.l.f. Beauty acquired the company, keeping Bieber on board as founder, chief creative officer, and strategic advisor. According to Reuters, Rhode reported over US$200 million in annual sales prior to the acquisition.

Reflecting on the sale, Bieber told People that the move was both a business decision and a personal milestone. 'I want to preserve what we built,' she said. 'I'm being smart with the money it's for my son's future.'

Her comment immediately sparked conversation online, with many fans interpreting it as a hint that she and her husband, singer Justin Bieber, could be planning to start a family soon. However, the couple who married in 2018 have not announced any pregnancy, and her statement appeared to be about long-term planning rather than an imminent life change.

Planning for the Future

Bieber described the sale as 'bittersweet,' calling Rhode 'a project that changed my life.' She emphasised that the money from the sale would not be used for lavish spending but saved and grown as an investment for her family. 'Everything I do now is about building something lasting,' she explained.

Industry analysts quoted by Forbes noted that Bieber's strategy represents a shift toward financial maturity rarely seen among young celebrity founders. 'She's thinking generationally about legacy, not lifestyle,' one analyst said.

The model has remained hands-on with Rhode's creative direction, overseeing product innovation and brand messaging under its new ownership. She also continues to explore other ventures, including wellness projects and design collaborations.

Motherhood, Work and What Comes Next

Bieber remains hands-on with product testing and marketing and has hinted at adjacent categories while balancing early parenthood.

She told WSJ she is focused on building 'something lasting' and keeping Rhode's momentum while safeguarding family life.

A Legacy in the Making

Despite stepping back from operational control, Bieber remains the face of Rhode and the guiding force behind its creative tone. She has spoken often about her disciplined approach to business, crediting her upbringing for her sense of responsibility.

Her husband, Justin Bieber, has publicly praised her entrepreneurial success, calling her 'the most driven person I know.' The couple recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary and have spoken in past interviews about wanting to have children 'when the time feels right.'

For now, Bieber's focus remains on building for the future both professionally and personally. 'I don't need to spend it,' she said. 'I want to grow it and make sure it's there when my son needs it.'