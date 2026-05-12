Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton found themselves at the centre of fresh divorce rumours in Las Vegas after fans noticed Shelton was not in the crowd for Stefani and No Doubt's opening-night show at the Sphere on Wednesday, the same evening he launched his own 'Blake Shelton: Live in Las Vegas' residency at Caesars Palace.

Speculation about Gwen and Blake's marriage has been simmering for more than a year, fuelled first by their breakup duet 'Hangin' On' in March 2025, then by their joint absence from the CMA Awards that November, despite Shelton's track 'Pour Me a Drink' being nominated.

By the time Stefani began teasing a Las Vegas run with No Doubt and Shelton announced his own string of Sin City dates, some fans had already decided they were quietly drifting apart. The clash of schedules this week has only poured lighter fluid on that theory.

On stage at the Colosseum, Shelton tackled his absence from the Sphere head-on, with the sort of blunt humour that doesn't always translate well when clipped and shared online. In video obtained by Page Six, the 49-year-old country star told his audience: 'My wife came to town. She's here. I mean, she's not here. She's over there at the other venue.'

He then turned his fire, jokingly, on his own team. 'What kind of a d–khead books us the exact same nights every single night?' he asked the crowd, to laughter. 'I think my manager did that. He's here, isn't he?' Shelton's representative did not immediately respond to a request for further comment, and there has been no clarification from his management about how the duelling dates were set.

The timing is undeniably awkward. Shelton's eight-show run opened on Wednesday, directly overlapping with the first of Stefani and No Doubt's 18 dates at the Sphere, one of the most talked‑about music venues in the world. In January, he had already predicted that the calendar would pit Gwen and Blake against each other, telling People that he would be in 'direct competition' with his wife and expected 'a little bit of trash talking.'

He acknowledged the imbalance, too. Selling out Caesars Palace, he said, was not quite the same as filling the Sphere, joking that Stefani 'will have that over my head'. He went further, calling it not 'very friendly' competition when it turns into 'absolute ass-kicking.' In print, that comes off half self‑deprecating, half resigned, which is perhaps precisely how he meant it.

Blake Shelton Missing Gwen Stefani's No Doubt Sphere Opening Night https://t.co/Ip5a8e2vhS pic.twitter.com/4wjWOJfSOm — TMZ (@TMZ) May 7, 2026

Divorce Rumours Shadow Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Residencies

The problem for Gwen and Blake is that jokes land differently when listeners are already primed to hear trouble. The couple's decision to release a breakup duet, 'Hangin' On,' last March gave amateur detectives on social media all the ammunition they needed. The lyrics, parsed line by line, were treated as a veiled confession.

When both skipped the CMA Awards months later, despite Shelton's nomination, speculation only hardened. Some fans took their absence as proof that the marriage was faltering. Others, more realistically, pointed to the punishing schedules of two A‑list performers who have spent years weaving solo careers, television commitments and family life together.

Shelton tried to put a line under the rumours earlier this year in a conversation with Country Countdown USA. 'I don't believe anything anymore that I see on the internet,' he said in January. 'I mean, nothing. I just don't believe it.' It was a flat dismissal, delivered without spin, but not the sort of grand romantic declaration that silences gossip.

Stefani took a different tack. Rather than argue with strangers in the comments, she flooded her Instagram with evidence of life as usual: cosy pictures with Shelton, playful clips, and a video of the pair sharing a New Year's kiss as 2026 began. The message was clear enough. Whatever people thought they knew, the relationship was, at least publicly, intact.

A High‑Profile Marriage Under The Microscope

It can be recalled that Gwen and Blake's romance has always played out in public view. They met in 2014 as coaches on The Voice, both nursing the remains of high‑profile break‑ups. Stefani was coming out of her marriage to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, which formally ended in 2016 after more than a decade. Shelton had finalised his divorce from fellow country star Miranda Lambert the year before.

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Stefani has said that Shelton gave her 'a second chance at life' after her first marriage collapsed, and for years their relationship has been framed as a kind of unlikely second‑act love story: the California ska‑pop icon and the Oklahoma country traditionalist who found common ground on a reality show set. They married in July 2021, blending their families and, slowly, their musical worlds.

Both had previous marriages before that chapter. Shelton was wed to Kaynette Williams from 2003 to 2006, and later to Lambert from 2011 to 2015. Stefani's union with Rossdale, from 2002 to 2016, was tabloid fodder in its own right. In other words, neither is a stranger to having their private life picked apart.

There is no official filing or public statement to suggest that the pair are heading for divorce. The absence at the Sphere, like the earlier duet and the missed award show, sits in that grey zone where fan theories thrive but hard evidence is thin. Until either Stefani or Shelton chooses to say more, the gap between the stage and real life is being filled, as usual, by guesswork.