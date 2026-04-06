Savannah Guthrie made an emotional return to NBC's morning television show, Today, on 6 April 2026, marking her first on-air appearance in over two months since her mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing from her Arizona home.

​The 54-year-old was back at Rockefeller Center's Studio 1A and resumed her role at the anchor desk alongside co-host Craig Melvin. At the start of the broadcast, she greeted viewers with a simple yet heartfelt message: 'We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home.' Craig Melvin warmly acknowledged this by responding with, 'Yes, it is good to have you back at home.'

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'Well, here we go, ​ready or not, let's do the news,' Guthrie said, before moving on to the day's news headlines. Savannah was last seen at the anchor in January, per Reuters.

​ Emotional Homecoming: Fans and Co-Hosts Welcome Savannah

​Her return to Today was met with a strong outpouring of support from viewers, many of whom gathered outside the show's Rockefeller Plaza studio to welcome Savannah back to the show.

Fans held up signs, cheered, and wore yellow ribbons, a symbol of hope tied to Nancy's safe return. She later stepped out to the plaza to greet the crowd, thanking them for their kindness and support, which she said she had deeply felt during her time away.

​As Savannah made her way to the plaza to join her co-hosts alongside Jenna Bush Hager, fans held up signs that read, 'Welcome back Savannah.' Craig Melvin welcomed her by saying, 'We are back at 8:30 on this beautiful Monday morning, and it's a special Monday morning for us and for this crowd as well, because we are welcoming back our North Star.' Also present were Carson Daly, Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones, per Page Six.

​In tears, Savannah acknowledged the signs with appreciation, saying, 'These signs are so beautiful.' She continued, 'You guys have been so beautiful. I received so many letters, so much kindness, to me and my whole family. We feel it, we feel your prayers, thank you.'

​ No Leads on Nancy's Disappearance Despite Increased Efforts

​Savannah returned to the morning show as the search for her mother continues, with authorities describing Nancy Guthrie's disappearance as a suspected kidnapping after surveillance footage released by the FBI showed a masked individual at her Tucson, Arizona residence. Despite an extensive search and public pleas from Savannah and her siblings, there have been no major breakthroughs in the investigation.

​Along with her siblings, Savannah has taken increasingly public steps to generate information on her mother's abduction, but the investigation has so far still produced no definitive leads. In late February, the family announced a reward of up to $1 million (£754,000) for any information that leads to the recovery of the 84-year-old, whom they said needed daily medications.

​Guthrie shared the announcement in an emotional video on her Instagram account, urging anyone with relevant knowledge to come forward and emphasising that 'someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home.'

​In addition to the reward offer, Savannah has repeatedly used social media to solicit public support and potential leads. She posted a family statement on Instagram asking Tucson residents and others in the larger Arizona community to comb through their memories and any images or footage that might be useful, suggesting that someone may have inadvertently captured a critical detail.

​Volunteers and amateur investigators have also participated in search efforts, with local and federal agencies working alongside community members as authorities continue to sift through evidence and pursue every possible avenue.