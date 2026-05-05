Two British passengers aboard the MV Hondius have tested positive for hantavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to seven. Three of those infections have proven fatal. The source of the outbreak remains unknown.

Hantavirus Nightmare

What was most likely a dream vacation for passengers turned into a nightmare when three people died from Hantavirus.

The cruise ship operator Oceanwide Expeditions said the first passenger, a Dutch national, had died on 11 April and that the cause of death had not been determined onboard. 'On 24 April, this passenger was disembarked on St Helena, with his wife accompanying the repatriation,' it said in a statement, according to the Guardian.

Oceanwide Expeditions said almost 150 people of 23 nationalities, including four Australians, had been on board the ship. While it did not specify which cruise the passengers were on, the company's website suggests it offers 33-night or 43-night "Atlantic Odyssey" cruises on the 107-metre-long (351ft) Hondius. Departing from Argentina, the tours travel through Antarctica and stop off at some of the world's most remote islands.

The ship is currently anchored off the coast of Cape Verde, with passengers informed of what happened. 'Strict precautionary measures are in process onboard, including isolation measures, hygiene protocols and medical monitoring,' said Oceanwide Expeditions.

Where the ship goes next is unknown as Cape Verde has denied the ship docking over public health concerns.

Instead they said they were in contact with authorities in the Netherlands and the UK about the Dutch-flagged ship. 'This coordination has enabled a swift, safe and technically appropriate response, ensuring the clinical monitoring of patients and the preparation of all necessary precautionary measures, including a possible medical evacuation by air via air ambulance for patients under observation,' they added.

The Netherlands' National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM), which is assisting with the situation, said the source of the infection remained unclear.

The WHO said: 'As of 4 May 2026, seven cases (two laboratory confirmed cases of hantavirus and five suspected cases) have been identified, including three deaths, one critically ill patient and three individuals reporting mild symptoms.'

How Did This Outbreak Occur?

'It is not entirely uncommon for rodents to hitch a ride on a ship, which could be one possibility,' said Dr. Charlotte Hammer, an assistant professor and epidemiologist at the University of Cambridge to CNN.

Because the incubation period for the disease is one to eight weeks, it is also possible that people could have become infected when the ship last made port in Argentina, Hammer added. Another possibility would be 'human-to-human transmission,' which she said would be "very unlikely" at this scale.

'You could imagine, for example, that rats on board the ship transmitted the virus,' a spokesperson from the (RIVM )told Reuters, according to The Guardian. 'But another possibility is that during a stop somewhere in South America, people were infected, for instance via mice, and became ill that way. That all still needs to be investigated.'

What Exactly is Hantavirus?

'People get hantavirus from contact with rodents like rats and mice, especially when exposed to their urine, droppings, and saliva. It can also spread through a bite or scratch,' according to the CDC.

People infected with Hantavirus might have the following symptoms: fatigue, fever muscle aches, headaches, dizziness, chills, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.

There is no specific treatment for hantavirus infection. Patients should receive supportive care, including rest, hydration, and treatment of symptoms.