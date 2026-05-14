Hundreds of Watertown High School students abandoned their classrooms in a massive demonstration on Wednesday to protest the removal of an instrumental musical composition with LGBTQ+ historical ties. The coordinated walkout, organised largely by students themselves, followed a contentious school board decision that abruptly struck the piece from an upcoming spring performance programme and ignited a wider debate over control of classroom culture.

Around 200 students gathered outside, holding handmade signs and speaking out about their frustration with the sudden administrative move. The protest reflects rising tension between school officials pushing for more control over learning materials and students who want to keep their creative freedom.

Banning a Celebratory Song From the Spring Concert

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The catalyst for the mobilisation was a Tuesday evening meeting, where officials prohibited the band from performing the chosen piece. The spring event, scheduled for 18 May, will now proceed without the controversial composition.

Composed by Omar Thomas, the instrumental track contains no lyrics but carries significant historical context. According to the composer's website, the arrangement serves as a 'celebration of the bravery of trans women, and in particular, Marsha "Pay It No Mind" Johnson.'

Omar Thomas stated on the website that 'Marsha is credited with being one of the instigators of the famous Stonewall uprising of June 28, 1969 — one of the pivotal events of the LGBTQ liberation movement of the 20th century.'

School Board Vice President Defends Removing 'Radical Curriculum'

Board members framed the prohibition as a necessary step to fulfil campaign promises. School board vice president Sam Ouweneel used the forum to carefully explain the administration's stance on educational boundaries.

'This is a perfect example at what everyone sitting at this table ran on, which was ending indoctrination in the classrooms and ending radical curriculum,' Ouweneel said at Tuesday's meeting.

Despite the official reasoning, the abrupt alteration sparked immediate backlash. Both parents and enrolled youths expressed profound disappointment over the administrative interference.

Chaos erupted at Watertown Unified School District board meeting when transgenders threw a temper tantrum because the board voted "NO" on a symphony piece honoring drug addicted trans sex worker, Marsha P. Johnson. pic.twitter.com/9kSJQGqnuZ — deplorablehomo (@deplorable_homo) May 13, 2026

Students and Parents Denounce the Board's 'Toxic' Decision

Participants at the Wednesday gathering carried signs and openly criticised the leadership's approach to the situation. Student Alexis Fisher, who attended the outdoor rally, shared the primary message written on her protest poster.

'There were about 200 students out here,' Fisher said. 'This is my sign. It says, "It's just music. Let them play."'

Community members attending the previous night's meeting felt the elected officials were completely unreceptive to their public feedback. Parent Jessica Thomm characterised the administrative environment during the hearing as unnecessarily hostile.

'This is a slap in the face,' Thomm said. 'They were dismissive. They were argumentative. They were combative. They were toxic. And they shut the kids down.'

Hundreds of Watertown High School students walked out of class Wednesday to protest the school board’s decision to ban an instrumental composition with LGBTQ+ ties from their upcoming spring concert. Read more: https://t.co/TLL4POz9aB pic.twitter.com/nNj45HdzAO — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) May 14, 2026

The Upcoming Performance and Unanswered Requests for Comment

With the concert date rapidly approaching, young musicians must adjust their repertoire to accommodate the censorship enforced by the administration. Weston Magyr, a fifth grader in the district, expressed deep sympathy for the older musicians.

'I think that's not fair to the high school kids who got their song taken away six days before the concert,' Magyr said.

Fisher argued that the track would not disrupt their education, noting the distinct lack of lyrics. 'The school board hasn't listened to what we are saying. We stand for this piece. It is just a piece. It's music with no lyrics. It's not like the past and the piece should affect us learning. They're taking away our learning,' Fisher said.

As the community prepares for the adjusted 18 May performance, district leadership remains silent on the resulting backlash. Multiple news sources reached out to the school board president, vice president, clerk, and district administration, but nobody returned the requests for comment.