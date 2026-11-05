ESPN commentator Stephen A Smith and former NBA star Charles Barkley have emerged as unpopular choices for political office, according to a new survey examining Americans' attitudes towards sports personalities entering politics.

The Bulwark and Pablo Torre Finds Out partnered with YouGov to survey 1,417 American adults between 10 and 14 October 2026. The findings suggest that television fame and sports popularity may not translate into electoral success.

Only 6–7 per cent of respondents supported Smith as an independent presidential candidate, while 7 per cent of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents were excited about him as a running mate.

The report also found that Smith had negative favourability ratings among voters from both major political parties.

'By contrast, neither side of the aisle likes Stephen A. Smith. His net favorability is 10 points underwater with Harris voters and 3 points underwater with those who voted for Trump,' The Bulwark said.

The survey further revealed a significant gender divide in familiarity with Smith. Men were twice as likely as women to have an opinion of the commentator, with 67 per cent of men compared with 34 per cent of women expressing a view.

Those opinions also tended to be negative, highlighting the difficulties Smith could face if he pursued a political career.

Charles Barkley Faces Rejection as Potential Running Mate

The survey also examined whether sports commentators could attract support as vice-presidential candidates in the 2028 presidential election.

Democrats and independents who lean towards the Democratic Party were asked which potential running mates would excite them and which they would consider unacceptable.

The results were unfavourable for both Smith and Barkley.

Forty-one per cent of respondents considered Barkley an unacceptable vice-presidential nominee, while 30 per cent said the same about Smith.

The findings suggest that voters may be reluctant to embrace candidates whose public identities are primarily associated with entertainment and sports commentary.

'And yet, however popular many of these figures are (sorry, Stephen A.), only 5 percent of respondents said a background as a TV commentator made them more likely to vote for a candidate, while 43 percent said it made them less likely to vote for them,' The Bulwark reported.

The report added that 'few Democratic voters want a sports commentator to be the vice presidential candidate'.

Barkley, a Hall of Fame basketball player known for his outspoken opinions on TNT's Inside the NBA, has frequently commented on political and social issues.

Smith has also become a prominent voice beyond sports, regularly discussing American politics and public affairs on television and social media.

However, the poll indicates that such visibility does not necessarily translate into voter confidence.

Midterm Elections Shape Political Debate Ahead of 2028

The findings were published before the 3 November 2026 US midterm elections, which determined control of Congress for the remainder of President Donald Trump's term.

The midterms are traditionally viewed as a referendum on the sitting president and can influence the political landscape ahead of the next presidential election.

The results could shape party strategies, candidate recruitment and discussions about potential running mates for 2028.

The survey offers an early indication of how voters view celebrity political candidates, although it does not establish whether Smith or Barkley intends to seek office.

With the next presidential election still two years away, the political landscape remains fluid. For now, the findings suggest that sports fame alone may not be enough to convince Americans to support a candidate for the White House.