Former White House press secretary Katie Zacharia has claimed that four former presidential spokespeople contacted her to express sympathy following her widely criticised debut briefing and subsequent dismissal from President Donald Trump's administration.

The 41-year-old claimed she was given insufficient time to prepare for her first briefing and said several former White House officials subsequently offered their support.

Speaking to the California Post from her Southern California home, Zacharia identified Kayleigh McEnany, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Ari Fleischer and Sean Spicer as among those who reached out. According to her account, the former press secretaries sympathised with the limited preparation time she had been given before facing journalists.

Zacharia argued that her brief tenure did not give her enough time to demonstrate her abilities as Trump's spokesperson.

Former White House Officials Offer Sympathy After Briefing Disaster

Zacharia claimed White House staff gave her only several hours to review briefing materials before her first appearance at the podium on 13 October. She said that the limited preparation contributed to her difficulties and suggested that critics had overlooked the circumstances surrounding her performance.

Her televised briefing lasted approximately 14 minutes, during which she relied heavily on prepared remarks and answered questions from just three news organisations. She stumbled over several statements and appeared to confuse references to her husband and the president. The briefing attracted criticism from political commentators over her performance.

Trump Delivers Blunt Advice Before Abrupt Exit

Zacharia also disclosed what Trump told her as her brief White House career came to an end. According to her account, the president suggested that she could pursue other ways of earning a living rather than remain in a position that had exposed her to intense public scrutiny. She was dismissed on 16 October, becoming the shortest-serving White House press secretary in US history.

Before her departure was confirmed, Trump publicly defended Zacharia against what he considered excessively harsh media treatment. He acknowledged encouraging her to reconsider the position, suggesting that the relentless criticism could undermine her happiness. The president also praised her family and indicated that the job might not be worth the personal difficulties she was experiencing.

Zacharia Reveals Family's Ordeal

Reflecting on the personal consequences, Zacharia said her four young children witnessed strangers mocking their mother. She also claimed that unwanted visitors appeared near her California home following the controversy, forcing neighbours to intervene. Despite the embarrassment, she maintained that the experience had demonstrated to her children the importance of remaining committed to their principles.

Speaking to the California Post, Zacharia referred to the experience as a 'tough night,' adding that it has reinforced the importance of staying true to her values, regardless of the challenges she faced. She wanted her children to understand the value of loyalty and faithfulness, among others.

'What I will mark is that maintaining your character, no matter the circumstances, for me, is what defined the entire process. That to tell my kids: be loyal, be faithful, and be true to who you are, even when the whole world turns against you,' she said.

Zacharia has insisted that her dismissal has not weakened her allegiance to Trump. She expressed pride in accepting the appointment and said she intends to continue advocating for his political priorities outside the White House.

'President Trump is a kind, wonderful, gracious, thoughtful, enthusiastic, and hardworking man. I wish more Americans appreciated him. No one will ever make America great the way he has and continues to. It was an honor to work for him,' Zacharias said in a social media post following her exit.

The former spokesperson has also suggested that she will announce her next professional move soon, although she has not disclosed what position she intends to pursue.