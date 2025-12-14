Lionel Messi's much-anticipated GOAT tour of India descended into chaos on Saturday when furious fans vandalised Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium following the football star's brief appearance. Disappointed supporters, who had paid up to £100 ($134) for tickets, stormed the pitch, ripped up seats, and demanded full refunds after barely catching a glimpse of the Argentine legend.

The incident has raised questions about event management in the country's burgeoning sports tourism scene. It was hardly the smooth kick-off the organisers had in mind for the three-day visit.

Fan Fury Erupts

The day began with Messi virtually unveiling a 70-foot statue of himself in Kolkata, the largest of its kind for a footballer. Attention then shifted to the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan, where he arrived with Inter Miami team-mates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul.

Scheduled for about 45 minutes, the 38-year-old waved to the crowd but was soon surrounded by security, politicians, and VIPs. After only 20 minutes, he departed, sparking immediate backlash. Hundreds of fans invaded the pitch, tore down barricades, threw chairs and bottles, and dismantled goal nets.

Riot police were called in to manage the situation, leading to clashes at the 85,000-capacity stadium. The air filled with chants demanding refunds as frustration boiled over.

Complaints of Poor Organisation

Supporters expressed outrage over the event's handling, alleging it prioritised elites over ordinary ticket-holders. 'Only leaders and actors were surrounding Messi,' one fan said. 'Why did they call us then?' Many had journeyed from distant parts of India, paying amounts equivalent to several weeks' wages for what they hoped would be an unforgettable experience. Instead, they faced obstructed views and a hasty exit that some attributed to Messi feeling unsafe.

Social media exploded with footage of the mayhem, including a viral Instagram reel from TRT World depicting fans' demands for refunds amid the destruction. The event's disorganisation has drawn comparisons to past football-related disturbances in the region.

Additionally, attendees lambasted security lapses, noting police were distracted taking selfies rather than controlling the crowd. No structured activities, such as a penalty kick or full stadium lap, materialised, exacerbating frustration over vague communication about the schedule. Compounding matters, some claimed free entrants enjoyed better access than those with costly tickets, branding the setup an outright scam.

Official Response and Arrest

In response, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, en route to the venue when trouble started, expressed deep regret. 'I sincerely apologise to Lionel Messi, as well as to all sports lovers and his fans, for the unfortunate incident,' she stated on X.

I am deeply disturbed and shocked by the mismanagement witnessed today at Salt Lake Stadium. I was on my way to the stadium to attend the event along with thousands of sports lovers and fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of their favourite footballer, Lionel Messi.



I… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 13, 2025

She established an enquiry committee to probe the lapses, determine responsibility, and suggest safeguards. Authorities detained the chief organiser, Satadru Dutta, and secured a written commitment for complete ticket refunds. This marks not the first turmoil at Salt Lake Stadium, where a 2012 match was halted after a player was struck by a thrown object.

The disorder overshadows Messi's remaining schedule, featuring visits to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi for concerts, youth football sessions, and charity initiatives. Having captained Argentina at the same stadium in 2011, Messi proceeds with bolstered security measures. As of 14 December 2025, the tour remains on track, though the episode serves as a cautionary tale for managing celebrity events in fervent fanbases.