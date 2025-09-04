Speculation is mounting over who will play Voldemort in HBO's upcoming Harry Potter television series, with Ryan Reynolds, Cillian Murphy and Matt Smith among the names circulating online. The new adaptation, currently in production in the United Kingdom and scheduled for release in 2027, has kept details tightly under wraps, and fans are eager to learn which actor will embody the Dark Lord when the story unfolds on screen.

The New Harry Potter Series on HBO

HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery are producing a decade-long adaptation of J.K. Rowling's seven books. The series is being developed as a flagship project for Max, the rebranded streaming service.

Francesca Gardiner has been appointed as showrunner, while Mark Mylod, known for directing episodes of Succession and Game of Thrones, is confirmed to helm several instalments.

J.K. Rowling will serve as an executive producer, ensuring creative oversight. The production aims to remain faithful to the original novels, expanding storylines and character arcs beyond what was shown in the films.

Voldemort's Role in Season One

Season One of the series is expected to adapt 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone'. Industry reports suggest that Voldemort will appear in multiple episodes, though often in shadow or partial form, before being revealed in the climax.

Executives are believed to be keeping the identity of the actor playing Voldemort secret until the series airs. This tactic mirrors other high-profile television projects where key castings were concealed to heighten anticipation.

Ryan Reynolds: From Rumour to Mix-Up

Ryan Reynolds' name circulated heavily online after social media users speculated he had been cast. However, industry insiders confirm the rumour originated from confusion with a separate project.

Actor Matthew Macfadyen has been cast to voice Voldemort in a new audiobook-style adaptation, not the HBO television series. Reynolds has not been linked to the production, but his name continues to trend on fan forums due to his international star power.

Cillian Murphy: Fan Favourite Without Confirmation

Cillian Murphy, fresh from his Oscar-winning turn in Oppenheimer, has also been widely mentioned as a candidate to play Voldemort. His reputation for intense performances makes him a popular choice among audiences.

Despite this, there has been no confirmation from Warner Bros. Discovery or HBO that Murphy is in talks. His name remains part of online wish-casting rather than verified casting news.

Matt Smith: The Actor Who Said No

Matt Smith, known for Doctor Who and House of the Dragon, has publicly denied involvement in the project. In a televised interview earlier this year, Smith stated that he is not playing Voldemort, ending weeks of speculation.

His denial has not stopped his name from circulating, but it clarifies that he will not appear as the Dark Lord in the series.

Fans React to Casting Secrecy

The lack of official news has generated widespread fan debate. Social media platforms are filled with polls, fancasts, and memes imagining who could embody the Dark Lord. Comparisons have been made to how Ralph Fiennes, who portrayed Voldemort in the original film franchise between 2005 and 2011, set the standard for the role. Viewers are eager to see who can match or redefine that performance in the new adaptation.