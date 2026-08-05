Maui law enforcement officials took Kirill Basin into custody following a chaotic physical altercation at Keawakapu Beach in South Kihei.

The 40-year-old candidate faced two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening with bail set at $1 million (roughly £742,000).

According to preliminary police investigations, what began as a routine civilian complaint regarding loud and inappropriate music rapidly deteriorated into verbal threats involving firearms, a knife, and a dramatic bystander intervention caught entirely on video.

Basin's arrest on Saturday took place just days before Hawaii's 8 August Democratic primary, where Basin is challenging incumbent Democrat Jill Tokuda for the state's 2nd Congressional District seat.

Read more Congressional Candidate Kirill Basin Arrested After Maui Beach Knife Threat Ends in Sudden Knockout Congressional Candidate Kirill Basin Arrested After Maui Beach Knife Threat Ends in Sudden Knockout

The altercation was captured on video and later spread online, showing Basin involved in a heated exchange before a bystander intervened.

The footage reportedly shows Basin swinging a beach chair before he was struck and knocked to the ground.

The latest incident has added another controversy to the Basin's campaign, which was already facing scrutiny following an earlier arrest involving that he brandished a firearm at a Maui County building.

Argument Escalates Over Music

Maui Police Department said the dispute began when a beachgoer approached Basin to ask him to turn down his music. Authorities say Basin then allegedly escalated the situation by implying he had a firearm and making a threat to shoot the man's wife. The disagreement is said to have intensified further as additional beachgoers became involved.

Police alleged that Basin took out a knife and threatened several people before tossing it into the water. A bystander later retrieved the weapon and handed it to the officers. The video circulating on social media shows Basin picking up a beach chair and swinging it during the confrontation before a man intervened and knocked him down.

Bystander Intervenes During Chaotic Beach Fight

The man who intervened was identified as Kama, a construction worker who said he has mixed martial arts training.

Speaking to Hawaii News Now, Kama said that Basin became increasingly aggressive and that he decided to step in as the confrontation appeared to be getting worse.

'I'm like, maybe I should intervene, and then as I got closer and closer, he was just getting more irate and violent and then saying stuff. 'I'm going to hurt you' or 'I can injure you' or 'You like scrap' to the aunties,' Kama told the outlet.

'He put his hands on me and as soon as he tried to shove me, I hit him with a left and a right and that's when he stumbled and fell over the chairs,' he continued, also adding that Basin then attempted to shove him, prompting him to strike back.

'Just block it and go for the KO. Just protect myself, which is why I had my hand up and then I adjusted to block the chair,' Kama said.

Candidate Faces Another Legal Battle

The beach arrest isn't Basin's first run-in with police this year. In May, Maui police arrested him for allegedly entering a country building in Wailuku while displaying a firearm during an argument with county employees.

He was arrested on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening, according to the Maui County Police Department's statement.

That earlier incident followed a confrontation at a South Maui town hall involving Maui County Council member Tom Cook and members of his staff.

Civil Beat reported that Cook's executive assistant later obtained a temporary restraining order against Basin after becoming 'aggressive and confrontational' and 'threatened violence against the police.'

The Democratic Party of Hawaii subsequently said intimidation, harassment and political violence had no place in the state's political life. Now, with Basin facing another set of terroristic-threatening charges and $1 million bail, the latest legal battle has landed just days before voters are due to decide the Democratic nomination.

While political opponents and party leaders emphasised that violence and intimidation have no place in public service, the accumulating criminal charges effectively derailed his final push ahead of the August 8 primary election