Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer has outlined four stark theories about what happened to missing Arizona grandmother Nancy Guthrie, telling followers on X that the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case may involve a kidnapper 'obsessed with torturing the Guthrie family' and possibly a ransom plot that went fatally wrong.

Nancy, 84, was taken from her home in Tucson on 1 February and has now been missing for more than 16 weeks. She is the mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie and Annie Guthrie, and the family's profile has turned the search into a national story in the US. Despite the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI describing the investigation as 'highly active', there have been no arrests, no named suspects and no public sign of a breakthrough.

Four Theories In The Case

Coffindaffer, a former FBI special agent who now comments regularly on high-profile investigations, posted her assessment on her @CoffindafferFBI account. She said her four scenarios are based on past criminal patterns, not inside information from the case file, and stressed that none is an official conclusion.

Her main theory, which she called 'The Wrench Attack', imagines an organised group carrying out a sophisticated kidnap for ransom operation. In her view, Nancy's connection to Savannah Guthrie, along with the amount of public material about the family online, could have made the 84-year-old an easy target.

'A sophisticated crime group researched Nancy and the wealth of her daughter, Savannah,' Coffindaffer wrote. 'With a plethora of photos of Nancy, her home, even her bedroom, Nancy was a ripe target for an easy abduction. And the closeness of Savannah and [Nancy's other daughter] Annie [Guthrie] to Nancy made the prospect of getting paid a likely prospect in the group's mind'.

Nancy Guthrie



The evidence shows a kidnapping for ransom plot gone south.



But who is behind the plot that likely resulted in 84 YO Nancy's death?



If we examine similar historical cases, here are the likely propositions (no special order):



*Wrench Attack - A sophisticated… pic.twitter.com/FyZ4oVF0wq — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) May 23, 2026

She suggested the group may also have been seeking cryptocurrency keys, describing that as part of a 'massive ransom business'. In the darkest version of the scenario, Nancy may have died early on while the kidnappers continued to demand the reported 6 million dollar ransom.

There is no law enforcement confirmation that such a group exists, or that cryptocurrency played any role. Coffindaffer is drawing on patterns from other cases rather than offering evidence from this investigation.

Her second theory, which she described as 'Distant Family Involvement', reflects a common true crime suspicion, that someone on the edges of a family could have staged the kidnapping for money or out of resentment.

'Her immediate family has been cleared, but could some other relative have planned this?' she asked, while adding: 'I am not barking up this tree, but [at] present, many people believe this'.

Coffindaffer said Nancy's closest relatives have been 'thoroughly cleared' by investigators, which matches what local authorities have said. The idea of a more distant relative being involved remains pure speculation.

Her third possibility is that a local acquaintance or contractor used their access to plan the abduction. In that version, a handyman or trusted family friend may have relied on knowledge of Nancy's routines and home layout.

Coffindaffer pointed to earlier cases in which ransom demands were delayed for days. In the Guthrie case, by contrast, the 6 million dollar demand reportedly surfaced just one day after Nancy disappeared, which she says may suggest a more organised and premeditated plan.

Her final and darkest theory is that the kidnapping was revenge rather than a financial crime. She suggests the suspect may have harboured a deep grudge against Nancy or another member of the Guthrie family and wanted to cause 'absolute misery' rather than simply get paid.

'Someone angry at Nancy/a Guthrie family member perpetrated this crime to cause absolute misery to this family,' she wrote. In that scenario, abducting Nancy with 'zero regard for her life' would be only the beginning. The ransom, public demands and media attention would be designed to 'strip the family of money', create 'severe emotional distress' and damage their reputation.

Coffindaffer even suggested the kidnapping may have been timed to follow a family dinner, when Nancy's son-in-law Tommaso Cioni and daughter Annie Guthrie were last to see her, in the hope that suspicion would fall on them.

'They also set up the kidnap to frame, in a sense, Tommaso & Annie by choosing to kidnap her after a family dinner and with Tommaso last to see her, hoping the public would make the leap to blame them. This would be someone completely obsessed with torturing the Guthrie family. Someone who would risk it all to murder their matriarch'.

None of these four theories has been endorsed by investigators. They amount to a former agent thinking aloud in public and should be treated as speculation rather than new evidence.

Investigation Still Active

Behind the commentary, the official investigation continues. According to OK! Magazine's summary of the case, critical DNA samples collected from the scene, including blood drops on the front steps and an initial forensic profile, are being treated as a 'high priority' at the FBI Laboratory in Quantico.

Former Pima County Sheriff's detective Robbie Mayer has also suggested publicly that, given the estimated 50,000 leads received so far, detectives probably already have the suspect's name somewhere in their files. In his view, the task now is to connect that name to the evidence.

Until that happens, outsiders like Coffindaffer will keep sketching possible explanations in a vacuum of confirmed detail. It is a vacuum the Guthrie family has to live with every day, even as strangers online debate whether the person who took their mother was a calculating crime boss, a bitter acquaintance or someone not yet captured by the theories.

Nothing in Coffindaffer's thread or the wider reporting proves which, if any, of these scenarios is correct. Police have not confirmed a suspect, a motive or even a basic outline of events, and many of the most striking claims rest on expert conjecture rather than documents or charges. Until investigators release more verified information, any firm conclusion about who abducted Nancy Guthrie and why should be treated cautiously.