A small frozen yogurt shop in Texas has ignited national attention after releasing Charlie Kirk memorial cups, featuring the late activist's photo and birth–death years.

Grooveberries Frozen Yoghurt has grabbed headlines for its Charlie Kirk memorial cups, featuring red cups with a photo of the late activist, and his name displayed beneath '1993-2025'. As the nation continues to mourn Kirk's death, the small business has certainly gone out of its way to honour him.

Grooveberries Owners Speak On Memorial Cups

Chase Gibson, owner of Grooveberries, spoke with Fox News Digital, saying the cups are 'flying off the shelves'. His wife, Sarah, said they began adding the stickers on their frozen yogurt cups last Saturday.

'Charlie Kirk died a martyr for his faith in Jesus Christ,' said Sarah. She added that 'he spoke the truth even when it was hard. He never backed down from his stance on spreading the truth with the goal of saving the lost,' she added.

In addition, Sarah acknowledged Kirk and said that his legacy needs to be honoured and his messages continued. 'We refuse to allow his voice to go silent. The world as a whole needs us to continue carrying his message forward in his earthly absence,' she concluded.

The couple said that the first order of 500 stickers was placed via Amazon. Sarah also said that they're looking to support any local businesses that can help them keep up with current demand.

True enough, the yogurt cups have caught fire online. Customers have been sharing their dessert cups in photos and reels via social media platforms.

The Gibsons started Grooveberries in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic. Their official website affirms their faith, as they believe it's 'the cornerstone of their lives and work'.

Social Media Backlash Amid Charlie Kirk Tribute

While there's a good amount of support for Gibson's tribute to Kirk, backlash wasn't far behind. The Gibsons said that they've received death threats for honouring Kirk's legacy.

Sarah cited that the outpouring of support is likely due to the initial hate that arose upon releasing the cups. Growberries has even received direct emails concerning the issue and some hateful reviews on Facebook.

As per Fox News Digital, an email said 'You guys are sick. The man is dead, thank God for that, you guys should be dead for what you're doing, selling products about a piece of s— person'.

Meanwhile, Facebook reviews allege that the shop owners are 'White supremacists,' telling other people to hold off giving them money. 'I don't like fascism mixed in my yogurt,' said another Facebook user.

Support and Political Reactions

Political commentator Stephanie Hamill said that the number of people celebrating Kirk's death shook her to her core. However, a small gesture of kindness, like Grooveberries' tribute cups, was refreshing to see.

'When I stopped in for frozen yogurt with my family on Saturday night, I was pleasantly surprised to see those cups sitting on the counter'. Hamill then said that Grooveberries is her favourite frozen yogurt shop.

'Regardless of where anyone stands on Charlie's political views, he was a husband and father,' she said. 'His life was taken from him in one of the most horrific and public ways imaginable, and honouring his memory should never be controversial,' she concluded.

Given their position in the public eye, the yogurt shop responded with a three-image carousel post on their official Facebook page. Grooveberries thanked everyone for the emails, responses, and reviews.

'The hate does not outshine the massive amount of incoming support for Charlie Kirk at our business,' the post says. In addition, the shop will be donating to Erika Kirk's 'blueberry budget' for their daughter, which was mentioned in her address to the nation.

Community Divided Over Memorial Gesture

The memorial cups have polarised opinion: supporters see them as a heartfelt tribute to a conservative activist killed in a high-profile incident, while critics accuse the shop of politicising frozen desserts.

For the Gibsons, however, the cups represent both their faith and their refusal to let Kirk's legacy fade.