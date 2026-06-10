Experts have warned that the one trigger most likely to turn ongoing tech layoffs into a full‑blown regional recession in the Bay Area would be a sharp, sustained drop in overall employment, as major firms from Oracle to Meta and LinkedIn keep cutting staff across Silicon Valley in 2024. While hundreds of jobs have gone in San Francisco, Sunnyvale, Menlo Park and other hubs in recent months, labour economists say the wider tech sector is so large, and still so resilient, that the region is not yet in recession territory.

The latest cuts are only the newest chapter in a story that began with the post‑pandemic comedown. Tech companies grew aggressively during Covid, then began slashing roles from 2022 onwards as interest rates rose and investors demanded profits over headcount. The Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) and regional business groups have been tracking those cuts closely, looking for signs that what started as a correction could morph into a jobs shock.

From March to May 2026, Artificial Intelligence Was the Most Cited Reason for Job Cuts pic.twitter.com/p1pwCg1fo6 — Exencial Research Partners (@exencial_RP) June 9, 2026

In early June, Oracle confirmed more than 500 layoffs in the Bay Area as part of a global restructuring that will affect around 30,000 workers worldwide. Next month, Meta is due to shed 3,000 roles spread across Menlo Park, Sunnyvale, Burlingame, San Francisco and Fremont. LinkedIn is preparing to eliminate more than 500 posts in Sunnyvale, San Francisco and Mountain View, while Cisco has already axed over 200 Bay Area jobs and is in the process of cutting about 4,000 more globally, despite reporting record earnings.

Experts Say Tech Layoffs Have Yet To Hit the Regional Recession Trigger

According to Sarah Bohn, vice president and director of the Economic Policy Center at PPIC, the current wave of cuts is actually slower than what the region endured in 2022. The Bay Area's job market has been essentially flat for the past year or so. Stagnant is not a word that excites business leaders, but Bohn argues it is better than the alternative.

The industry, she says, appears to have moved through the most abrupt phase of its post‑pandemic retrenchment. The unemployment rate within tech remains the lowest of any major sector in the wider economy, and many of those who are laid off land new posts relatively quickly.

'The layoffs announcements are striking and it sounds like a lot of people are affected, but we're talking about a really large sector,' Bohn said. 'If you're laid off or things are changing at your tech firm, there are nonetheless other opportunities in the California economy for a lot of those folks.'

When a Correction Becomes a Crisis, According to Experts

So what, in the eyes of those same experts, would turn these tech layoffs into the kind of regional recession that haunts state budget writers and city halls from San Jose to Oakland?

Bohn's answer is blunt. If the big names keep cutting at scale and for long enough, the aggregated job losses will eventually eat into the Bay Area's overall employment base. At that point, she suggests, the safety valves that have so far protected the region — high absorption of displaced workers into other roles, and sheer sectoral size — would start to fail.

Her view is echoed, though with a slightly different emphasis, by Jeff Bellisario, executive director of the Bay Area Council Economic Institute. He points to the financial cushion that many tech workers still have, a cushion that has temporarily dulled the economic impact of job cuts.

Generous severance packages have given laid‑off staff a runway to search for new roles, Bellisario notes, while those who remain employed have benefitted from strong stock market gains. That mix supports consumer spending and keeps local businesses afloat, even as individual firms tighten belts.

It is a fragile equilibrium. If fresh rounds of redundancies were combined with a sustained stock market slump or a pullback in severance generosity, the region could suddenly feel very different. For now, that scenario remains hypothetical rather than imminent, but it is the kind of double hit that economists quietly game out.

A Tougher Market, And A Subtler Shift In Tech Jobs

Even for those who land on their feet, the shape of work is changing. Bellisario argues that the industry is 'growing through other means that's not tied to human capital,' pointing to investment in data centres and artificial intelligence infrastructure rather than in large new teams of software engineers.

That subtle shift matters. It means displaced staff may not be able to rely on the almost frictionless job‑hopping that defined the 'frothy tech labour market' of just a few years ago. 'Tech employees have opportunities,' Bellisario said, but the hunt is slower and more competitive than many Bay Area workers are used to.

Outside the glass towers and suburban campuses, the lived reality is uneven. It remains eye‑wateringly hard to buy a house in San Francisco. The region still underpins California's tax revenues. Restaurants and cafes in some neighbourhoods are as busy as ever. Yet the same announcements keep landing in inboxes across the Valley, each one a reminder that a sector once treated as invincible can, in fact, shed people quite easily.

Nothing in the current data confirms that the Bay Area is sliding into a full regional recession, and economists are careful to stress that conclusion. At the same time, none of them treat the present as entirely comfortable. If there is an exact trigger, it lies at the intersection of continued large‑scale tech layoffs, a cooling stock market and a labour market no longer able to catch those who fall.