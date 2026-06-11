The FBI has shut down 13 fake job websites linked to suspected Chinese intelligence activity after investigators said the platforms were used to target US security clearance holders with access to classified information, according to a Justice Department announcement.

Officials said the FBI's fake job sites were part of a recruitment scheme designed to lure current and former US government and military personnel into sharing sensitive material under the guise of high-paid 'consulting' work.

Authorities confirmed the domains have been seized and replaced with warning pages.

The move follows a counterintelligence push by US agencies tracking online recruitment tactics believed to be aimed at defence, intelligence, and research communities. It can be recalled that US officials have repeatedly warned that foreign intelligence services are increasingly using digital platforms and professional networking sites to identify potential targets.

Fake Job Sites Used 'Consulting' Cover To Target Sensitive Roles

According to court documents and affidavits supporting the seizures, the network of sites was active from at least November 2023 and presented itself as legitimate consulting firms offering remote work and research assignments.

Authorities allege the operation specifically targeted individuals with security clearances or prior access to classified or sensitive government information. The postings often used generic job titles such as 'Senior Analyst' or 'International Affairs Consultant,' while encouraging applicants to provide detailed reports or insider knowledge under the guise of commercial research work.

Federal officials said the scheme relied on deception and modern digital tools. Artificial intelligence-generated images, stolen identities, encrypted messaging apps such as Telegram, and staged contracts were used to create the impression of legitimate employment.

Some applicants were reportedly offered relatively large payments for research outputs, a tactic investigators believe was used to build trust and escalate requests for sensitive information.

Not An Ordinary Foreign Recruitment Tactic

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The Justice Department said the websites were tied to what it described as coordinated efforts to recruit Americans online, including through hiring platforms and freelance marketplaces such as Upwork, Hubstaff Talent, Wellfound, Expertia AI, and Post Job Free. Investigators said the recruitment posts were distributed across multiple platforms to widen reach and reduce suspicion.

Assistant Attorney General John A. Eisenberg said the case highlights how foreign actors can use financial incentives to pressure individuals into revealing restricted information, warning that offers of vague 'consulting' work should be treated with caution.

FBI Counterintelligence officials said they have observed similar tactics involving encrypted apps and cross-border payment systems designed to obscure the source of funding. According to investigators, payments were allegedly routed through overseas accounts and sometimes linked to cryptocurrency transactions, making financial tracing more difficult.

Officials also alleged the operation used fake corporate identities and fabricated business structures to make the recruitment process appear credible, including consultancy-style branding and formalised agreements that mimicked legitimate employment contracts.

Ongoing Threat to Obtain Sensitive US Information

Federal authorities said the 13 domains were seized after investigators linked them to suspected conspirators accused of bribery attempts, identity theft, and international money laundering connected to efforts to obtain sensitive US information.

Officials stressed that the disruption is intended to prevent further targeting of individuals with access to national security information.

Roman Rozhavsky, Assistant Director of the FBI's Counterintelligence and Espionage Division, said the investigation reflects growing concerns about the use of artificial intelligence and online platforms in espionage-related recruitment, noting that digital tools are increasingly being used to mimic legitimate employers.

Authorities also said the individuals behind the scheme denied any involvement by a foreign government, although the affidavit filed in support of the seizure warrants outlines suspected links to coordinated intelligence activity.

FBI field offices in Washington and Norfolk led the operation with support from the Department of Justice's National Security Division. Officials said additional monitoring of similar recruitment activity is ongoing as investigators continue to assess whether other domains remain active.

Although the websites have now been disabled, officials cautioned that online recruitment targeting US personnel is unlikely to stop, only shift platforms and methods.