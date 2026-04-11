The Trump administration is pitching one of the country's most demanding jobs to an audience used to making rapid decisions under pressure: gamers. In a new push by the Federal Aviation Administration, video game players are being urged to consider a career in air traffic control as the agency races to strengthen staffing and reassure travellers about safety.

The campaign arrives at a sensitive time for the FAA after a fatal runway crash involving an Air Canada aircraft and a fire truck at New York's LaGuardia Airport, an incident now under investigation for possible staffing and operational failures. Officials are also highlighting the job's earning potential, with average salaries of up to £115,400 ($155,000) by the third year and no college degree required.

Why The FAA Thinks Gamers Could Fit Air Traffic Control

A video released by the Department of Transportation on 10 April asks gaming enthusiasts whether they are 'up for the challenge' of becoming air traffic controllers, while stressing that the role is not simply a 'game' but a 'career.' The message is part of a broader hiring drive aimed at bringing in 8,900 new controllers by the end of fiscal 2028.

Officials say the strategy is grounded in what current and former controllers have said about the job. Exit interviews with workers leaving the profession found that gaming was a common hobby and shared similarities with air traffic control, particularly the need to process information quickly, stay focused and react calmly in complicated situations.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, 'To reach the next generation of air traffic controllers, we need to adapt,' adding that the argument is central to the administration's effort to widen the applicant pool at a time when the FAA remains under pressure to improve staffing across the system.

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How the LaGuardia Crash Intensified FAA Safety Concerns

The recruitment campaign is unfolding against the backdrop of fresh scrutiny over aviation safety. Reports indicate investigators are examining whether an air traffic controller stepped away to answer an emergency phone call before the LaGuardia collision and whether staffing shortages may have contributed to the crash that killed the jet's two pilots.

That context gives the FAA's message sharper urgency than a standard hiring push. The video tells prospective recruits, 'You'll keep millions of people safe every day', underscoring the administration's effort to frame the position as a frontline public-safety role rather than a technical vacancy.

The crash has also added political weight to the staffing debate, as questions continue over whether the air traffic control network has enough people to handle growing demands. By targeting gamers, officials are trying to connect the safety conversation to a younger group they believe already has some of the instincts the job requires.

What the FAA Hiring Drive Means for New Applicants

The administration says it has already made notable gains in staffing, with 11,000 controllers currently on the job and another 4,000 trainees moving through the pipeline. At least 2,400 were onboarded in the last year, making it the largest incoming class to date and a record year for enrolment at the ATC Academy in Oklahoma City.

The FAA's hiring plan calls for 2,200 new controllers in 2026, followed by 2,300 in 2027 and 2,400 in 2028, after bringing in 2,000 in 2025. The Department of Transportation has also said that between January 2025 and September 2025, it hired 20 per cent more controllers than during the same period a year earlier.

For applicants, the pitch is clear: no degree requirement, paid training, a demanding selection process and a route into one of the most critical jobs in American transport. The FAA's latest recruitment campaign presents gaming ability as a possible starting point, while insisting the real appeal is a career built around safety, responsibility and long-term demand.