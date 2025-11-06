The One Piece manga is currently at an undisputed peak. Eiichiro Oda is finally delivering the flashback fans have spent decades waiting for: the legendary God Valley Incident.

After years of rumours and whispers, the full story of Garp, Roger, and the terrifying Rocks D. Xebec is unfolding. Lore is being revealed, massive fights are brewing, and every chapter feels like a historic event.

But just as the story reaches its absolute climax, fans are being hit with the news they have come to expect, but always dread: Oda is hitting the brakes. A new break for the manga has been announced for November, pausing the action right in the middle of this epic flashback.

One Piece Chapter 1166 Officially Delayed as November Break Is Confirmed

The scheduling has been locked in. The upcoming, and highly anticipated, One Piece Chapter 1165 will be released as normal on Sunday, 9 November 2025. However, following that chapter's release, the series will officially begin its first scheduled break of the month.

This will be a two-week break, meaning the manga will be absent from one issue of Weekly Shonen Jump. This unfortunately confirms that the wait for One Piece Chapter 1166 will be longer than usual, as fans will have to endure a "break week" without a new instalment of the story.

Why This Break Is Crucial Before One Piece Chapter 1166

For any new fan wondering about the pause, this schedule has become the new normal. For over 28 years, Eiichiro Oda has dedicated his life to One Piece, famously working with a superhuman schedule that often involved only two to three hours of sleep per day. The sheer longevity and intensity of this work have understandably taken a toll.

Starting last year, Oda has been taking more frequent and regular breaks to protect his health and ensure the long-term future of the series. Fans have seen the benefits of this, but it can still be difficult, as October was an especially tough month with only two chapters released.

This break is not just for rest; it is to allow the author to 'plan things better and work on the upcoming few chapters.' Given the importance of the current flashback, ensuring every detail is perfect is paramount.

One Piece Chapter 1166 Spoilers: The Aftermath of God Valley

Spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1166 will not be officially confirmed until the week of its release, but based on the earth-shattering events of Chapter 1165, fans can make strong predictions.

The previous chapter, reportedly titled 'Reverberation,' is said to have concluded the epic 2-v-1 battle, with Garp and Roger finally defeating Rocks D. Xebec using a massive combined Haki attack. The chapter reportedly ends as the Rocks Pirates scatter and Imu gives the order to 'erase' God Valley from the map.

Therefore, Chapter 1166 is expected to show the immediate, chaotic aftermath. The top predictions include:

The destruction of God Valley, likely by the same weapon used on Lulusia.

The escape of the key players (Roger, Garp, Dragon, Kuma, and the other slaves) before the island's destruction.

The Rocks Pirates scattering, with Big Mom reminding Kaido of his 'lifetime debt'.

The Roger Pirates escaping with their 'treasure', which may finally confirm the long-held fan theory that they found a baby Shanks in a treasure chest.

To say the God Valley Incident is 'climactic' is an understatement. This single event, taking place 38 years before the current timeline, is the crucible that forged the modern One Pieceworld. It is the battle where a young Monkey D. Garp had to team up with the future Pirate King, Gol D. Roger, to fight an impossible foe.

That foe was the Rocks Pirates, the most terrifying crew ever assembled, led by the mysterious Rocks D. Xebec. This crew included the younger, monstrous versions of Whitebeard, Big Mom, and Kaido, all on one ship.

The flashback is revealing not only their powers but also the horrific truth about the Celestial Dragons and their 'native hunting' games. The 'big fights' brewing are not just brawls; they are the foundation of the entire One Piece lore.

The New Release Date for One Piece Chapter 1166

With a new break being announced, fans are already marking their calendars for the manga's return. The upcoming break is a standard two-week hiatus.

This means that One Piece Chapter 1166 is expected to be released worldwide on Sunday, 23 November 2025. This release will be simultaneous worldwide. Fans can expect the chapter to drop at the following times in their respective time zones:

12:00 AM JST (Monday, 24 November)

10:00 AM ET (Sunday, 23 November)

9:00 AM CT (Sunday, 23 November)

7:00 AM PT (Sunday, 23 November)

3:00 PM GMT (Sunday, 23 November)

The wait will be agonising, especially given the cliffhanger Chapter 1165 is sure to leave, but if it means Oda can perfectly execute this legendary flashback, fans are willing to endure it.

When the chapter is released, fans can read it officially and for free on VIZ Media's Shonen Jump service and on Shueisha's Manga Plus app. Both platforms typically have the latest three chapters available for free.

The two-week wait for One Piece Chapter 1166 will be agonising, especially following the climactic battle in Chapter 1165. With God Valley's destruction imminent, the Rocks Pirates scattering, and the Roger Pirates making their escape, the next chapter is set to reveal the legendary fallout that shaped the modern era.

While the break is tough, it's a small price to pay for Eiichiro Oda to perfectly execute this historic flashback. The foundation of the entire One Piece world is being laid, and it must be done right.