Hilary Duff turned Madison Square Garden into a Y2K time capsule when she brought ex-boyfriend Joel Madden and his band Good Charlotte on stage for a duet of their 2002 hit 'The Anthem' during the first of her two sold-out New York City shows.

The unannounced reunion delighted longtime fans who remembered the pair's mid-2000s relationship and underscored how Duff and Madden's friendship has continued long after their romance ended.

Hilary Duff and Joel Madden Reunited at Madison Square Garden

The special guest appearance came midway through Duff's 'Lucky Me Tour' concert on 5 August. Before the reveal, the 'Lizzie McGuire' star teased the audience by changing into a vintage Good Charlotte T-shirt, hinting that something memorable was about to happen.

'New York, you know I would never come here and not have a surprise for you,' Duff told the crowd. 'New York City, can you please give the warmest welcome to my friends, Good Charlotte!'

😱🔥 Hilary Duff surprised fans by bringing out Good Charlotte on stage for a performance of “The Anthem” at #LuckyMeNewYork Night 1 pic.twitter.com/XxqvJfNWud — Hilary Duff Diary (@HilaryDiary) August 6, 2026

As Joel Madden and his twin brother Benji Madden walked onto the stage, Duff greeted them with hugs before joining the pop-punk band for an energetic rendition of 'The Anthem'. Fans inside Madison Square Garden erupted as the trio performed one of the defining songs of the early 2000s, creating a moment many described on social media as 'peak Y2K nostalgia'.

A Reunion More Than 20 Years in the Making

Duff and Joel Madden dated between 2004 and 2006, becoming one of the entertainment world's most talked-about couples during the height of Duff's Disney Channel fame. Although their relationship ended nearly two decades ago, the pair have remained on friendly terms over the years.

Their reunion at Madison Square Garden reflected that ongoing friendship rather than revisiting the past. Duff referred to Joel and Benji as her 'day ones', emphasising the long-standing bond they continue to share.

Much has changed for both stars since they ended their relationship. Joel Madden married television personality Nicole Richie in 2010, and the couple have two children together. Duff was previously married to former NHL player Mike Comrie, with whom she shares son Luca, before marrying musician Matthew Koma in 2019.

Despite their romantic history, the two families have remained close. Duff previously revealed that she and her husband frequently spend time with Joel, Nicole and the rest of the Madden family, describing them as neighbours who regularly socialise together.

A Backstage Family Reunion

Following the performance, Benji Madden shared a backstage photograph that captured the spirit of the evening.

The image featured Hilary Duff alongside husband Matthew Koma, Joel Madden, Nicole Richie and Benji himself, with the guitarist captioning the post: 'Family night @ MSG.'

The photograph quickly circulated across social media, with many fans praising the group's relationships and the way they have stayed connected despite past romances.

An Emotional Night for Duff

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The Madison Square Garden performance represented a major moment in Duff's career, but it almost did not begin on such a celebratory note.

During the concert, the singer revealed she had spent the morning in the emergency room after her five-year-old daughter Mae required stitches. Duff assured fans that her daughter was doing well before thanking her family for supporting her throughout the evening.

The sold-out show also marked one of the biggest stops on Duff's 'Lucky Me Tour', her first major concert tour in nearly two decades. Throughout the night, she performed fan favourites including 'So Yesterday', 'Come Clean' and 'What Dreams Are Made Of', alongside songs from her latest album, before surprising the audience with the Good Charlotte reunion.

For many fans, seeing Hilary Duff and Joel Madden share the stage again was not simply a nostalgic callback to the early 2000s. It was a reminder that friendships can continue long after relationships end. Judging by the response inside Madison Square Garden, the surprise duet became one of the standout moments of Duff's tour so far.