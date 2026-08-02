Delta Goodrem has said her new run on Strictly Come Dancing will be shaped by the lesson she learned after a life‑threatening cancer diagnosis, telling fans that 'cancer doesn't discriminate' as she prepares for a high‑profile return to BBC screens this autumn.

The Australian singer and former Neighbours star, 41, is set to appear in Strictly's 24th series after a packed year that included a Eurovision debut in May, where she finished fourth after being hoisted skywards on a golden piano mid-song.

She has just completed a run of UK shows ahead of a world tour for her eighth album, Pure, out in November, and will perform at the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow before heading into Strictly rehearsals.

How Hodgkin's Lymphoma Ended Her Chart-Topping Run

Goodrem's Strictly appearance carries an edge of unfinished business. In 2003, in the same week her debut album reached Number 2 in the UK charts, the then 18-year-old was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Promotion of the record was halted overnight, and the media attention that had been building around her turned instead to her treatment.

'Cancer doesn't discriminate based on what job you're doing,' she has said. 'It says, "You have to look after this now."'

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The diagnosis led to public support in Australia, where Goodrem was already known for playing Nina Tucker in Neighbours.

Her label at the time set up a 'Get Well Delta' postbox for fan letters, then prime minister John Howard sent his support, and Elton John wrote to her on behalf of the United Kingdom.

She recalled reporters gathering outside her family home, saying: 'The entire press world was sitting outside my door.'

Goodrem underwent months of chemotherapy and radiation before going into remission, while her album Innocent Eyes spent 29 weeks at Number 1 in Australia. In 2020 she launched the Delta Goodrem Foundation with her Sydney hospital to fund cancer research and patient support.

Her health problems resurfaced in 2018, when surgery to remove a salivary gland left a nerve in her tongue paralysed, affecting her ability to speak and sing. It took more than a year to rebuild her voice. 'Sometimes you have to surrender and listen,' she has said. 'It was a real reset. It is something you cannot rush.'

Why Strictly Is Her Next Big Challenge

Now, two decades on from her first UK breakthrough, Goodrem returns with new music and a fresh challenge. Pure, described by the singer as 'a return to myself', follows the single Hologram and marks a glossier shift from the piano ballads that first made her well known. She said Strictly would allow her to build on that progression.

'My music has always been very piano-driven so this is my opportunity to learn something new and then I can take it on tour with me,' she told reporters.

She said she had no strong preference over which professional dancer she is paired with, but added one condition: 'I'm quite tall, so I'd love to have someone taller than me. I really don't want to be the one that has to lift people.'

Goodrem spent around eight years as a coach on The Voice Australia, where she was targeted by online critics who mocked her on-screen enthusiasm, prompting co-judge Seal to defend her publicly. She has said the experience taught her about setting boundaries.

She joins Strictly at a period of change for the show, with Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe taking over presenting duties from Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman. Former contestant Will Mellor has described Widdicombe as the 'wildcard' of the new line-up.