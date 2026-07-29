American singer-songwriter Madison Beer is making headlines after announcing her engagement to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, with the couple sharing the happy news in a joint Instagram post captioned: 'Meet my fiancé.'

The announcement quickly went viral, drawing more than 4 million likes and congratulations from fans, fellow celebrities and the NFL.

As interest in the singer reaches new heights, many are revisiting her journey from teenage internet sensation to established pop star.

Beer and Herbert Announce Their Engagement

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert confirmed their engagement on Tuesday through a joint Instagram post, delighting fans across the music and sporting worlds.

The simple caption, 'Meet my fiancé,' marked the couple's biggest relationship milestone since they first sparked dating rumours in 2025.

The pair were initially linked after Herbert appeared in the music video for Beer's single 'lovergirl', which was later released as part of her Locket Deluxe album.

Their relationship became increasingly public as Beer attended several Chargers games during the NFL season, while the couple were also seen together at a Los Angeles Dodgers World Series game and courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Herbert also showed his support by travelling to see Beer while she was on tour during the NFL off-season.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh publicly backed the quarterback's decision, adding to the attention surrounding the couple.

The engagement has since prompted renewed interest in Madison Beer, with many fans searching to learn more about the singer behind the viral announcement.

Who Is Madison Beer?

Madison Beer is an American singer-songwriter who first found fame in 2012 after Justin Bieber shared a video of her singing on social media.

The endorsement introduced the then 13-year-old to a global audience and helped launch her professional music career.

Born on 5 March 1999, Beer soon signed a recording contract and released her debut single, 'Melodies,' which featured Bieber in its accompanying music video.

Although she began as a viral internet discovery, she has spent the past decade establishing herself as a respected artist.

Today, Beer is known for combining pop, R&B and alternative influences in her music while maintaining a strong presence across streaming platforms and social media.

Madison Beer's Successful Career

Beer expanded her musical catalogue with a series of releases before unveiling her debut studio album, Life Support, in 2021.

The record showcased a more personal songwriting style and received positive reviews from critics and fans.

She followed it with Silence Between Songs in 2023, further cementing her reputation within the pop music industry.

Her latest project, Locket Deluxe, includes 'lovergirl,' the song whose music video featured Justin Herbert before their romance became public.

Beyond music, Beer has also established herself as a fashion and beauty figure through brand collaborations, magazine features and a large online following, helping her remain one of the most recognisable young artists in pop.

Madison Beer's Past Relationships

Madison Beer's personal life has frequently attracted public attention alongside her music career.

Before her relationship with Justin Herbert, she was publicly linked to entrepreneur Zack Bia, with the pair dating on and off before eventually separating.

Read more Madison Beer's Dating History After Announcing Engagement to NFL Star Justin Herbert Madison Beer's Dating History After Announcing Engagement to NFL Star Justin Herbert

She later dated social media personality Nick Austin, although Beer generally kept many details of that relationship private despite widespread public interest.

Her romance with Herbert followed a similar path in its early stages, with speculation beginning after they were spotted together during the filming of the 'lovergirl' music video in 2025.

As they made more public appearances together over the following months, including NFL games and other high-profile sporting events, their relationship became increasingly visible.