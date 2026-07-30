A viral on-stage moment from Usher's Nashville concert has taken another turn after the R&B star appeared to address the incident during a later performance, warning fans not to join him on stage unless they genuinely wanted to take part.

The blunt remarks came days after an awkward interaction with concertgoer Gabrielle Cheyenne, whose reserved response during one of Usher's signature audience serenades quickly went viral and sparked mixed reactions across social media.

Usher Slams Fan During Concert

Before beginning another audience interaction during a concert in Mobile, Alabama, Usher told concertgoers: 'Now, before we get started, don't bring your ass up here if you don't wanna be here. God don't like ugly. But he don't certainly feel too good about pretty privilege either.'

The singer did not mention anyone by name.

Usher responds to viral Chris Brown fan he kicked off stage in Nashville during Mobile, Alabama show



“Before we get started, don’t bring your ass up here if you don’t wanna be here. God don’t like ugly. But he don’t certainly feel too good about pretty privilege either.” pic.twitter.com/2XUVxjuqqE — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) July 29, 2026

However, many viewers interpreted the comments as a response to the widely shared Nashville incident involving Cheyenne. Footage of the remarks quickly spread across social media, where users linked the speech to the earlier viral encounter.

The comment also drew laughter from Chris Brown, who was on stage at the time.

“Don't bring your ass up here if you don't wanna be here” – Usher last night.



Chris was laughing his ass off 😭 pic.twitter.com/MnFT2JlgKb — 𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖔 (@hwloiza) July 29, 2026

The Nashville Concert Mishap

The original exchange unfolded during The R&B Tour: Raymond & Brown stop in Nashville while Usher performed 'Can U Handle It?', a song that regularly features an intimate audience interaction.

Usher invited 24-year-old Cheyenne on stage, but as he serenaded her, she appeared visibly reserved and offered little reaction.

Read more Who Is Gabrielle Cheyenne? Chris Brown Fan Explains Viral Usher Stage Moment Who Is Gabrielle Cheyenne? Chris Brown Fan Explains Viral Usher Stage Moment

The singer eventually paused the routine and told the audience: 'I don't think she wants to be on the stage,' before signalling for crew members to escort her from the stage.

Footage of the encounter rapidly spread online, with viewers split over whether Cheyenne had wasted a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity or had simply reacted naturally to an uncomfortable situation.

Concertgoer Explained Her Side

Speaking to TMZ after the clip went viral, Cheyenne explained that she had attended the Nashville concert primarily to see Chris Brown, who is co-headlining the tour with Usher.

She said members of the production team told her there was a chance she could be invited on stage but did not reveal which artist would choose her until shortly before the performance.

Cheyenne added that she would have reacted differently had Brown selected her.

'Me solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown,' she said, while stressing there was 'nothing against Usher'.

She added that she had grown up listening to his music and enjoyed the performance.

Cheyenne also addressed the online backlash, explaining that comments she later made about 'pretty privilege' were directed at critics from her hometown rather than at Usher fans.

She said she never intended to embarrass the singer or create a viral moment.

Online Debate Continues

Usher's remarks reignited debate across social media, with reactions split between those who supported the singer and those who defended Cheyenne.

Some users argued Cheyenne knowingly accepted the opportunity before appearing disengaged on stage.

One commenter wrote: 'THOT was tryna get her viral moment aka her 15 minutes of FAME,' while another claimed she had 'wasted' an experience many fans would have loved.

Others defended Cheyenne, arguing no one should be expected to react a certain way during such an intimate audience segment.

One user wrote: 'That's not the point bro, she didn't want you. These ladies all want Breezy,' while another criticised the performance format, saying artists should not expect fans to 'practically put out on stage' for entertainment.

The exchange has continued to divide opinion online, with fans debating whether Usher's response was justified or whether Cheyenne was unfairly criticised for her reaction.