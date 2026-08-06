Michael B. Jordan has added a new role to his CV alongside 'Black Panther' and 'Creed': honorary grandson to an 89-year-old Oklahoma woman who quietly framed his picture and placed it on her family photo wall.

Mary Story, from Tulsa, sparked a viral moment after she began introducing the Hollywood star as one of her grandsons, prompting a response from Jordan himself and turning a private family joke into an online story of connection.

A Family Photo Wall Gets an Unexpected Addition

The story centres on Mary Story, a grandmother from Tulsa, Oklahoma, whose home is decorated with a wall of framed family photographs celebrating multiple generations of relatives. Among those family portraits, however, sat one unexpected face.

Instead of another relative, Story had framed a magazine photograph of Michael B. Jordan and displayed it alongside the rest of the family.

'I got this magazine in the mail, and this picture was in there, and of Michael B. Jordan,' Story explained in an interview. 'So, I said, 'I set it up on the counter.' I said, 'Well, I can't throw it away. It's too nice of a picture.''

'So, I said, 'Well, I'll put it in a frame and put it on the wall with my other grandsons.' I said, 'So, he'll be my grandson.'', she concluded.

Amused by the unexpected addition, granddaughter Natalie Sims recorded the moment and shared it on TikTok. The video quickly spread online, with millions of viewers responding to Story's humour and her matter-of-fact insistence that Jordan had officially joined the family.

Michael B. Jordan Sees the Viral Video

The clip soon reached Jordan himself. According to Sims, the actor's team contacted the family within days of the video going viral to let them know he had seen the post while travelling overseas promoting a new project.

Although his schedule prevented him from responding immediately, Jordan wanted to make sure Story knew he appreciated the gesture.

His team first arranged for a surprise gift, sending Story a David Yurman necklace and bracelet featuring her birthstone, amethyst. The present carried an extra personal touch, as Jordan and Story both celebrate birthdays in February, just days apart.

A Surprise FaceTime Call

The biggest surprise came later when Jordan personally FaceTimed Story. The actor greeted his newest 'granny' and thanked her for welcoming him into the family.

Read more Who Is Nadia Sawalha? Former 'Loose Women' Host Starts Legal Action Against Itv for Untimely Removal Who Is Nadia Sawalha? Former 'Loose Women' Host Starts Legal Action Against Itv for Untimely Removal

'Thank you so much for all the love you've been showing,' Jordan said during the call. 'You've got a beautiful family. Thanks for including me in the collage, in the family pictures.'

Story, pleased to meet her honorary grandson, showed Jordan exactly where his framed photograph hangs among pictures of her relatives. 'I got a good little place right there,' Jordan joked after seeing his portrait displayed alongside generations of the Story family.

The conversation soon expanded to include Story's daughter and granddaughter, who thanked the actor for taking the time to speak with them. Jordan also praised the family's close bond, saying he loved seeing 'three generations of beautiful Black women' together and complimented their strength and warmth.

An Open Invitation to Tulsa

During the call, the Story family invited Jordan to visit Tulsa in person. Rather than declining, the actor hinted that he may accept the invitation one day.

'I might just surprise y'all,' he said, leaving the family laughing and hoping their honorary grandson will eventually stop by Oklahoma.

The clip has stood out amid the fast-moving world of celebrity news because of its simplicity. What started as a grandmother choosing not to throw away a magazine photo became a story about a small gesture that turned into a direct connection. Rather than ignoring the viral clip, Jordan acknowledged it, responding with gifts, a personal conversation and the suggestion he may one day visit.

For fans online, the exchange offered another example of why the actor remains popular beyond the big screen. As for Mary Story, there was little doubt. Long before Michael B. Jordan responded, she had already decided he belonged on the family wall. After his reaction, the rest of the family seems to agree that their newest honorary relative has earned his place.