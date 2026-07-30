Gabrielle Cheyenne, the Chris Brown fan whose awkward interaction with Usher during The R&B Tour in Nashville went viral, has spoken out after days of online criticism.

The 24-year-old nurse from Chattanooga, Tennessee, attended the concert with her mother after receiving a VIP upgrade and unexpectedly became the focus of a social media debate.

Cheyenne had no previous public profile before the concert but quickly became a viral figure after clips spread across TikTok and Instagram.

She said she attended the show specifically to see Chris Brown and never intended to offend Usher.

The moment unfolded during Usher's performance of 'Can U Handle It?', when the singer selected Cheyenne for his trademark audience serenade.

As Usher moved closer during the routine, Cheyenne appeared visibly uncomfortable, prompting him to stop the performance and tell the crowd: 'I don't think she wanna be on the stage,' before she returned to the audience.

The clip sparked debate over whether Cheyenne appeared disrespectful or was simply uncomfortable during an unexpected interaction.

On-Stage Invitation Caught Her by Surprise

Cheyenne explained that she knew audience participation was possible but did not know which artist might invite her on stage.

Had she known the moment would involve Usher's performance, she said she likely would have declined the invitation.

The exchange divided viewers online. Some criticised Cheyenne's reserved reaction, while others defended her response and praised Usher for recognising her discomfort and ending the interaction before continuing with the show.

'I Went to the Concert for Chris Brown'

Responding to the criticism, Cheyenne stressed that her reaction was never intended as a rejection of Usher.

'Me, solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown,' she said. 'It's nothing against Usher.'

She added that she has listened to Usher's music since childhood but attended the show specifically for Brown, saying her reaction may have been different if he had invited her on stage.

Cheyenne's comments came after some viewers questioned her reaction during the performance, while others argued she had been placed in an unexpected situation.

@entertainmenttonight Usher's attempt at a 𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓮 & 𝓼𝓵𝓸𝔀 moment with a fan onstage took an awkward turn during his and Chris Brown's concert in Nashville on Saturday. The singer attempted to give the fan a sultry lap dance during his "Can U Handle It?" performance, but when he realized she was visibly uncomfortable, he quickly brought the moment to an end and had her escorted offstage. The fan — since identified as Gabrielle Cheyenne — is sharing her side of the story, telling TMZ that while she knew she might be invited onstage, she didn't know which singer it would be and had been hoping for Chris Brown. "Me, solely, I went to the concert for Chris Brown," she said. "It's nothing against Usher." "Of course, it would have been a different reaction with Chris Brown. It wouldn't [have] been the stiffness or whatever." #usher #chrisbrown ♬ original sound - Entertainment Tonight - Entertainment Tonight

Gabrielle Cheyenne Responds to Online Backlash

As the video continued circulating, Cheyenne said she was surprised by the personal criticism directed at her, arguing that some viewers judged her character based on only a few seconds of footage.

'I paid my money the same way y'all paid y'all money to experience a concert,' she said.

Her response followed widespread online discussion, including coverage by TMZ and Entertainment Tonight on TikTok.

Viewers remained divided, with some criticising her reaction while others praised Usher for recognising her discomfort and ending the interaction.

Usher Later Appeared To Reference the Viral Moment

The Nashville incident continued to attract attention as The R&B Tour moved forward.

Read more Usher Kicks Fan off Stage After Awkward Reaction To Seductive Bed Moves at Nashville Concert Usher Kicks Fan off Stage After Awkward Reaction To Seductive Bed Moves at Nashville Concert

During a later stop in Birmingham, Alabama, Usher appeared to reference the viral moment before inviting another audience member on stage, joking that fans should only accept the invitation if they genuinely wanted to participate.

The remark drew laughter and was interpreted by many viewers as a light-hearted reference to the Nashville exchange.

The explanation has since added context to one of The R&B Tour's most discussed moments, with the original clip continuing to circulate across TikTok and Instagram.