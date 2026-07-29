Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Madison Beer have announced their engagement, confirming the news with a joint Instagram post shared on Tuesday.

Herbert introduced Beer to his followers as his 'fiancé', marking the couple's first public announcement since their relationship became known last year.

The post quickly attracted hundreds of thousands of likes, with congratulations pouring in from fans, fellow athletes and celebrities. The NFL's official Instagram account was among those congratulating the couple, reflecting Herbert's status as one of the league's biggest stars.

Neither Herbert nor Beer has announced a wedding date or revealed further details about their plans.

How Justin Herbert and Madison Beer Met, and the 'Lovergirl' Moment

Speculation surrounding the couple first emerged in August 2025, when Herbert was seen on the set of one of Beer's music videos. At the time, neither publicly commented on the reports, but fans soon noticed Beer regularly attending Los Angeles Chargers games.

Their relationship became public in October 2025, when the pair were photographed sharing a kiss on the sidelines before the Chargers' Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders.

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Over the following months, Herbert and Beer made several public appearances together, including attending a Los Angeles Dodgers World Series game and sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

Despite growing public interest, the couple largely kept their relationship private, choosing not to regularly share details of their personal lives on social media.

Herbert later appeared in Beer's lovergirl music video, released in May 2026 as part of her Locket Deluxe project.

The collaboration attracted additional attention after Herbert briefly missed part of the Chargers' voluntary offseason workout programme while spending time with Beer during her tour.

The absence prompted questions from reporters, but Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh dismissed any suggestion that it was an issue.

He told reporters he had joked with Herbert, 'Do you need a ride to the airport?'

The coach later said he was happy to see Herbert supporting Beer during the NFL offseason, making clear that the quarterback's brief absence had not caused concern within the organisation.

The engagement announcement now marks another milestone in a relationship that has steadily become more public over the past year.

Justin Herbert's NFL Career

Herbert was selected sixth overall by the Chargers in the 2020 NFL Draft and quickly established himself as one of the league's leading young quarterbacks.

Originally expected to begin his rookie season as a backup, Herbert was unexpectedly called into action in Week 2 after starter Tyrod Taylor was ruled out shortly before kick-off. He impressed in his NFL debut and soon secured the starting role permanently.

He went on to win Offensive Rookie of the Year after throwing for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns, setting multiple rookie passing records during his first season.

Herbert has since developed into one of the NFL's premier quarterbacks, earning Pro Bowl honours and becoming the first player in Chargers history to throw for more than 5,000 passing yards in a single season. Entering the 2026 campaign, he remains central to the franchise's hopes of competing for a Super Bowl.

Madison Beer Continues Successful Music Career

Beer first gained public attention after being discovered as a teenager and has since established herself as a successful singer-songwriter with a large international following.

Her 2026 release Locket Deluxe included lovergirl, the music video that featured Herbert. The collaboration introduced the NFL quarterback to many of Beer's fans while also bringing together two audiences from sport and popular music.

Although both have high-profile careers, Herbert and Beer have generally kept their relationship away from the spotlight, making only occasional public appearances together.

Wedding Plans Remain Private

Neither Herbert nor Beer has publicly disclosed where or when they plan to marry.

Apart from the Instagram announcement introducing Beer as Herbert's 'fiancée', the couple has not shared additional details, and neither representative has released a further statement.

For now, the engagement remains the only confirmed development. With Herbert preparing for the upcoming NFL season and Beer continuing her music career, fans are expected to be watching closely for further updates about one of entertainment and sport's newest high-profile engagements.