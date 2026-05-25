Douglas McCain, the eldest son of late US senator John McCain, died suddenly on 20 May in Virginia at the age of 66, his family announced, prompting a wave of tributes to the former Navy pilot and American Airlines captain. His sister, Meghan McCain, confirmed Douglas McCain's death on Saturday in a statement shared on social media.

Douglas was the senator's eldest child from his first marriage to Carol Shepp. John McCain adopted Douglas in 1965 after marrying Shepp, years before he became a national political figure and, ultimately, the Republican presidential nominee in 2008.

The elder McCain died in 2018 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, leaving behind a complex public and private legacy that his children have navigated ever since.

Tributes Highlight Life of Service

No cause of death for Douglas McCain has been made public. His obituary and family statements describe his passing only as 'sudden.'

What is clear is the portrait his relatives and colleagues have sketched of a man steeped in the military and aviation worlds long before his father became a household name.

Douglas McCain served six years in the US Navy, flying A-6 Intruders, the twin-jet attack aircraft that formed part of the American carrier fleet during the latter decades of the Cold War. After leaving the military, he built a civilian career in the cockpit as a pilot for American Airlines.

Meghan McCain, a television commentator and one of John McCain's most prominent children, described her brother as both anchor and entertainer within the family.

'He was a truly wonderful, joyful man who supported me throughout my life. He brought humour, fun and great conversation to every room,' she wrote, adding that she would 'cherish our memories together.'

The McCains Remember Douglas



The McCain Institute, the Washington-based think tank established in honour of the senator's foreign policy legacy, also paid its respects. In a brief statement, it said Douglas 'will be remembered as a patriot and friend to the many alumni of Sen. McCain's Institute, campaigns & Senate staff.'

That use of 'patriot' to describe Douglas McCain is not mere reflexive American rhetoric. It reflects the way the McCain family has long wrapped itself around military service, beginning with John McCain's own father and grandfather, both four-star admirals, and passing through the senator's five and a half years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam.

Douglas's decision to fly Navy attack aircraft fits, almost neatly, into that multigenerational pattern of uniformed service followed by public engagement.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley, and their two children, Caroline and Douglas, as well as his mother, Carol Shepp, and an extended blended family of siblings and step-siblings. John McCain and Carol Shepp divorced in 1980; the senator later married Cindy McCain, now Executive Director of the World Food Programme (WFP).

Read more Doug McCain Cause of Death Update: Sen. John McCain's Son Dies at 66 Leaving Family Heartbroken Doug McCain Cause of Death Update: Sen. John McCain's Son Dies at 66 Leaving Family Heartbroken

No detailed statement has yet emerged from American Airlines or from military colleagues who served alongside Douglas McCain, and there has been no indication of a public memorial service. The family has not signalled whether funeral arrangements will be private or open to former comrades and members of the public who followed John McCain's political life.

In the absence of a confirmed cause of death, online curiosity has inevitably turned to the question of how Douglas McCain died. At this stage, there is no official answer, no coroner's finding in the public domain and no suggestion from the family that they intend to elaborate.

What is beyond dispute is that a man whose life largely unfolded away from television cameras and political rallies has been pushed, posthumously, into brief public focus.

Behind the headlines linking him to his father, the tributes from his sister and from the McCain Institute sketch something quieter: a pilot, a veteran and a brother whose impact, by all accounts, was felt most strongly in the rooms where there were no cameras at all.