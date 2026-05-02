Nick Pope, the former British Ministry of Defence official who became one of the most recognisable public voices on UFOs, died at his home in Tucson, Arizona, on 6 April at the age of 60, according to reports and a statement from his wife, Elizabeth Weiss. Weiss said the cause was oesophageal cancer.

Pope moved into public view after handling UFO reports inside the Ministry of Defence, work that later made him a familiar television commentator and a recurring presence on Ancient Aliens. He was often cast as a real-life Fox Mulder, the comparison that followed him for years because he brought a bureaucrat's discipline to a subject that usually attracts more noise than clarity.

The Final Illness

Pope had disclosed his diagnosis in February, saying that digestive problems led to the discovery of Stage 4 oesophageal cancer that had spread to his liver. In the message, he cut through the usual language of heroic struggle and miracle cures with unusual directness, writing, 'I can't beat it.'

That frankness carried through to the end. After his death, Weiss wrote, 'My heart is breaking,' and said that even in the last few weeks of his life he had still managed to give a few interviews from home. It is a small detail, but an important one, because it says something about how completely the subject had come to define his public life.

Nick Pope, Britain's Most Famous UFO Investigator Is Gone. Dead at 60 — And The Timing Could Not Be More Chillinghttps://t.co/j0LGWUSuj9 — USAHerald (@RealUSAHerald) April 30, 2026

There was always a risk, with Pope, that the media would flatten him into caricature. He was the 'UFO expert,' the man wheeled out whenever strange lights appeared over an airbase or Congress held another hearing in Washington. Yet the more durable part of his reputation came from the opposite instinct.

He did not describe UFOs as supernatural curiosities. He called them 'a fascinating science problem' and framed them as matters of defence, national security and flight safety, which is a good deal less glamorous than tabloid mythology and far more serious.

Nick Pope, U.F.O. Sleuth Who Chased the Truth, Dies at 60 - The New York Times https://t.co/6V3MYLNq6K



Follow @NewsHubGlobe for 24/7 breaking news from around the world. pic.twitter.com/sqPuWhqbyu — News Hub (@NewsHubGlobe) April 29, 2026

That distinction is worth holding on to now, because it explains why he endured. Plenty of people in this field drift into performance. Pope, for the most part, resisted that pull.

Even those drawn to him for the mystery often stayed for the steadier message, that unexplained sightings should be investigated properly, logged properly and spoken about in plain English rather than breathless code.

Why Pope Kept Pushing the UFO Question

The headline question of why Nick Pope advocated UFO disclosure needs a careful answer. Pope repeatedly argued the issue deserved openness because unexplained aerial incidents might involve real security concerns and risks to aircraft, not just folklore for late-night television.

That view was shaped by the career that gave him his authority. During 21 years at the Ministry of Defence, Pope worked on defence policy and counterterrorism as well as UFO-related matters, and it was the latter that brought him into the public eye.

In a field of wild speculation and fantasy he set himself up as a man of calm appraisals. Our obituary of the civil servant-turned celebrity https://t.co/eokLdPJqnz — The Economist (@TheEconomist) April 26, 2026

He left government long ago, but the official pedigree stayed with him, lending weight to his lectures, interviews and the slightly odd celebrity that comes with being respectable in a disreputable corner of public life.

Tributes after his death leaned heavily on that quality. The official Ancient Aliens page said he 'challenged us to look beyond what we know and question what may be possible,' while coverage of his death returned again and again to the idea that he had made the conversation feel more grounded.

Nick Pope, U.F.O. Sleuth Who Chased the Truth, Dies at 60

Often likened to Agent Mulder from “The X-Files,” he worked for Britain’s defense ministry and became a leading commentator on extraterrestrial matters. https://t.co/mu1CI1yLMy — Poindexter (@Ahclem53) April 29, 2026

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It sounds almost modest, which is probably right. Pope's talent was never that he claimed to have all the answers. It was that he persuaded people the questions were not foolish.

In one of his final public messages, he insisted he did not see UFOs as paranormal conspiracies. He saw a science problem, a defence issue and a safety issue, still unresolved and still worth examining. For a man forever asked to choose between believer and sceptic, that may be the line that endures.