Two US Navy EA-18G Growler electronic warfare jets collided in mid-air, burst into flames and crashed to the ground during a live performance at the Gunfighter Skies Air Show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on 17 May 2026. What had been billed as a triumphant return for the show, after an eight-year hiatus, turned in seconds into a disaster unfolding in full view of thousands of spectators.

The collision occurred approximately two miles north-west of the base at around 12:30 in the afternoon, local time, on the final day of the two-day show. Witness footage captured the moment the two aircraft became entangled during a low-speed manoeuvre, lost altitude in unison and struck the ground in a ball of fire that sent a thick column of black smoke rising above the Idaho desert. All four crew members, a pilot and an electronic warfare officer aboard each aircraft, successfully ejected and parachuted to safety before impact, in what the air show announcer described as one of the most critical possible outcomes averted.

Four Parachutes Over Idaho

The moment the two jets collided, the scene became one of barely controlled chaos for the thousands of spectators at what had been, only seconds before, a family air show. An announcer immediately addressed the crowd, his words confirming both the gravity and the relief of what had just unfolded.

'We had four good parachutes,' the announcer told attendees. 'The crews were able to eject. They're located one mile south of where the smoke is. The parachutes came down.' A follow-up announcement instructed the crowd: 'Crash fire rescue and various other emergency services are on their way to the pilots and crew. There were four good parachutes. That is always a positive in our world. If you are so inclined to take the time now to say a prayer.'

The four crew members were subsequently confirmed as found safe. SSgt. Antwain Hanks with the US Air Force confirmed an 'aircraft incident' occurred two miles north-west of the base during the air show. SSgt. Hanks said emergency responders are on the scene and an investigation is underway. The remainder of the Gunfighter Skies Air Show was immediately cancelled. Mountain Home Police Department placed the base on lockdown and issued a public statement asking residents not to travel to or near the area.

BREAKING: Two US Navy fighter jets have just had a MID-AIR COLLISION during the air show at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho



It appears all four crew members punched out of the aircraft, which then fell to the ground and exploded.



Pray for the crew. Their conditions are… pic.twitter.com/GtxiINwIk9 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 17, 2026

What the Footage Shows

Video posted to social media shows two of the Navy's EA-18G Growlers flying close together and colliding, with four crew members ejecting. Four parachutes can be seen getting away from the planes as the two Growlers crash to the ground and explode. Thick black smoke is seen from the crash site, according to multiple angles.

Video captured by Shane Ogden shows two EA-18 Growlers collided in mid-air roughly two miles from the base. One Idaho Statesman reporter in attendance saw what appeared to be sparks in the sky, followed by a plume of smoke and the parachutes.

According to Task & Purpose, four pilots and four electronic warfare officers from the Navy's Growler Airshow Team were taking part in the Gunfighter Skies Airshow. This year's Gunfighter Skies show was the first held in eight years. That detail is significant: each EA-18G carries a crew of two, a pilot and an electronic warfare officer, meaning both aircraft were fully crewed at the time of the collision.

The Aircraft: America's Premier Electronic Warfare Jet

The EA-18G Growler is one of the most technologically sophisticated aircraft in the US Navy's fleet. It is described by Boeing as the most advanced airborne electronic attack platform and is the only one in production today, a variant of the combat-proven F/A-18F Super Hornet that provides tactical jamming and electronic protection to US military forces and allies around the world.

According to NAVAIR, each aircraft carries a unit cost of $67 million (£52 million), is powered by two F414-GE-400 turbofan engines and achieved initial operational capability in September 2009. Two aircraft destroyed in an incident of this nature represent a combined airframe loss of approximately $134 million (£104 million), before accounting for the sophisticated electronic warfare systems aboard each jet.

The Gunfighter Skies 2026 Air Show ran on 16–17 May and was hosted by the 366th Fighter Wing, with gates open to the public from 09:00 to 15:00. The US Air Force Thunderbirds were scheduled as the closing act each day. The show had been promoted as a flagship community event, the first at Mountain Home in eight years, and had drawn families and aviation enthusiasts from across southern Idaho. The collision occurred during what would have been a headline Growler demonstration.

Two U.S. Navy F/A-18 fighter jets crashed into each other mid-air during an aerial demonstration in Idaho.



All four aviators managed to eject and were seen descending safely by parachute. pic.twitter.com/FrxJiHY12B — World Source News (@Worldsource24) May 17, 2026

Investigation and What Comes Next

The US Air Force confirmed that a formal investigation into the incident is underway. No cause has been identified publicly, and no Navy statement beyond the base spokesperson's remarks had been released at time of publication. The identities of the four crew members had not been released.

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Mid-air collisions during air show performances are exceptionally rare in US military aviation. The Navy's investigation process for a Class A mishap, defined as one involving the destruction of an aircraft, typically involves a formal Aircraft Mishap Board. All four ejection sequences performed successfully, a critical and noteworthy outcome given that the collision occurred at low altitude during a low-speed manoeuvre, precisely the conditions in which ejection systems face their most demanding test. The Martin-Baker ejection seats fitted to the F/A-18 family, including the Growler, are certified to function at zero altitude and zero airspeed, and on 17 May 2026 they performed exactly as designed.

The crash site, two miles from the base perimeter, was secured by emergency responders and law enforcement. The Navy and US Air Force are expected to release formal statements in the hours and days ahead as next-of-kin notifications are completed and the investigation develops.

The four crew members walked away from the wreckage of two $67-million aircraft, and for the thousands who watched it happen in real time, that was the only fact that mattered.