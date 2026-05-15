Erika Kirk is under fire for posting a birthday greeting for her two-year-old son with references to her late husband, Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated last year.

In it, Erika Kirk wrote, 'daddy was the first to hold you. Together, we spoke over you all the prayers and blessings for your future.' She also reflected on early memories, adding that she could not stop revisiting videos and moments from the child's earliest years.

In another section, she wrote, 'You're forever our little love. Our little peacemaker', and spoke about hopes for him growing up with values rooted in faith, describing him as a 'trailblazer for the truth, for goodness, for patience, for joy, and for faithfulness'.

May 14, 2024 7:47AM daddy was the first to hold you.

Together, we spoke over you all the prayers and blessings for your future.

I can’t help but rewatch these videos, endlessly, and I know as you grow up, you’ll be the same way. There’s moments I wish I could step back… pic.twitter.com/sjCoxVlf6B — Erika Kirk (@MrsErikaKirk) May 14, 2026

The message closed with, 'Happy 2nd Birthday sweet boy. You heal my broken heart in ways I'll never be able to articulate.'

However, commenters did not seem to like the fact that it sounded more like a tribute to Charlie than a birthday post for their son.

Using Charlie Kirk for Clicks?

Under her post, comments were quick to point out the inappropriate inclusion of Charlie in a post that should be about her son, accusing her of using the late conservative podcaster as a traffic-generating subject: 'Using your dead husband for clicks (because you are vaped and have no original content) is wicked. Get out of public life and go mourn for awhile. You need a rebranding.'

Using your dead husband for clicks (because you are vaped and have no original content) is wicked.



Get out of public life and go mourn for awhile.



You need a rebranding. — Wade Miller (@OleBeeM) May 14, 2026

Some also wrote, 'I really hope nobody is still falling for her bullshit 😑' and 'Don't you fucking dare make your TWO YEAR OLD your emotional support animal,' explaining that she's using her own family to gain sympathies.

Other reactions questioned consistency and intent. One user wrote, 'You posted a picture of a 5-6 year old boy just a few months ago saying it was your son. Why are you lying? 🤷🏽‍♀️' Another criticised the format of the post itself, saying, 'Annnnnnnnd another ill advised post from the National Grieving Widow. Here we go... Why are you writing this post directly to your son? Does he even have an X account? 🤡 Of course not...'

Not all responses were negative. One comment offered a more supportive tone, saying, 'May God bless your son, may He watch over him and keep him. I hope and pray that he will grow up knowing that his father was a hero to so many people in America. God bless you Erika. Praying for you and yours.'

But there was also a tone of concern of if their son would be able to read it, noting, 'I'm pretty sure the little guy won't be reading this post unless I'm wrong and the 2 year old is already on X, in which case I apologize.'

Inside Erika and Charlie Kirk's Family Before and After the Tragedy

Erika Kirk and Charlie Kirk's family life before the tragedy was largely kept out of the public eye, with only limited details shared about their children and home life.

Charlie Kirk, a well-known political commentator and founder of Turning Point USA, often spoke about his career and public work, while Erika Kirk occasionally shared personal moments focused on faith, marriage, and parenting. Together, they presented themselves as a close-knit family, with their children often mentioned in affectionate but carefully guarded terms rather than through frequent public exposure.

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The couple had a daughter, born in 2022, and a son, born in May 2024; both children are still very young, with the son a toddler at the time of the latest public updates.

The two young children are currently being raised by Erika following Charlie's death in September 2025. Reports indicate the children are being kept largely out of the public spotlight for privacy and security reasons, with Erika occasionally referencing them in social media posts and interviews but not sharing detailed day-to-day information about their lives. In those rare glimpses, she has spoken about helping them understand their father's absence in age-appropriate ways, while also maintaining routines centred on faith and family life.

Erika herself is now serving as the CEO and chair of Turning Point USA, the organisation her late husband founded. She was appointed to the role shortly after his death and has since taken on a highly public leadership position. In addition to her leadership role, she also hosts a faith-focused podcast and has been active in public speaking events, where she often discusses grief, purpose, and continuing her husband's legacy.